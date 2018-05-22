American football player says coach ordered him to injure opposing quarterback

Nihon University American football player Taisuke Miyagawa said Tuesday he was instructed by his coach to intentionally injure an opposing quarterback in an incident that has sent Japanese sport into a tailspin.

Miyagawa said in a press conference that the incident in the game against Kwansei Gakuin University on May 6 was the result of an order from Masato Uchida, the now-resigned coach of the team from the exclusive private college.

"He told me I'd get game time if I crush the opposing quarterback in my first play," said the 20-year-old Miyagawa, who was ejected from the game after putting on three questionable hits.

"Even though it was an order by the coaches, I could have refused but went ahead and acted. It was weakness on my part. I made this written statement as a first step toward to atonement," he said.

Miyagawa said he and his father met and apologized to the injured player and his family last Friday, and said he called the press conference because he was unhappy with the way the situation was handled by Nihon University.

In the game, the Nihon University player tackled the quarterback from behind away from the play and long after he had passed the ball, leaving him with knee and spinal ligament injuries.

Kwansei Gakuin University and Nihon University have long been archrivals in the collegiate national championship.

