American football player says coach ordered him to injure opposing quarterback

Nihon University American football player Taisuke Miyagawa said Tuesday he was instructed by his coach to intentionally injure an opposing quarterback in an incident that has sent Japanese sport into a tailspin.
Miyagawa said in a press conference that the incident in the game against Kwansei Gakuin University on May 6 was the result of an order from Masato Uchida, the now-resigned coach of the team from the exclusive private college.
"He told me I'd get game time if I crush the opposing quarterback in my first play," said the 20-year-old Miyagawa, who was ejected from the game after putting on three questionable hits.
"Even though it was an order by the coaches, I could have refused but went ahead and acted. It was weakness on my part. I made this written statement as a first step toward to atonement," he said.
Miyagawa said he and his father met and apologized to the injured player and his family last Friday, and said he called the press conference because he was unhappy with the way the situation was handled by Nihon University.
In the game, the Nihon University player tackled the quarterback from behind away from the play and long after he had passed the ball, leaving him with knee and spinal ligament injuries.
Kwansei Gakuin University and Nihon University have long been archrivals in the collegiate national championship.
DaDude
It was after the play though. With the wording here, it could also mean the coach ordered him to get a sack. Can someone give me the exact wording of the coach? Crush the QB whether the play is finished or not?
smithinjapan
"It was weakness on my part. I made this written statement as a first step toward to atonement,"
Very honourable, after the coach has already been essentially canned. As well as making the written statement part of atonement, add a lifelong ban and compensation. I say that's a good start.
As for the coach, resigning is also not enough. He too needs a lifelong 'ban', and I would also say some jail time on top of the civil suits he's facing.
garypen
I believe the coach only resigned as coach. I understand he still has a high-ranking position at the university, though.
Bintaro
@DaDude
https://www.asahi.com/articles/ASL5Q4HKJL5QUTQP01R.html
The kid explained that he was benched a few days earlier because he "lacked motivation".
So, the coach told him this :
"If you want me to use you in a game, go crush the opposing quaterback in the first play."
When the kid said he'd do it, the coach added things like "It's meaningless if you don't really do it, you understand that ?".
bjohnson23
dirty play is dirty play, and the American player knew full well about dirty play. He knew it was wrong regardless and just took matters and interpretation into his own hands. Now there are coaches out there or in the past who did coax players to make dirty plays but not as openly as that one was. I was a victim of dirty play that caused me a season and not the same after that hit and damage to the knee. He should be in jail with hard labor along with the coach for his failure to be responsible.
Gorramcowboy
@bjohnson The player is Japanese, not American. They're playing "American football".
Yeah, the coach: fined and fired, student: fined and no longer eligible to play school sports again. Hell, ban the entire university's team from competition.
Nessie
A word of advice for athletes (and everyone else): If you have to use the Eichmann Defense, you're doing it wrong.