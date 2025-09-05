Anisimova defeats Osaka at U.S. Open to reach her 2nd Grand Slam final in a row

Amanda Anisimova reacts after defeating Naomi Osaka during in the women's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York on Friday.

By HOWARD FENDRICH

Amanda Anisimova eliminated four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka 6-7 (4), 7-6 (3), 6-3 in a U.S. Open semifinal that ended at nearly 1 a.m. Friday and featured two of the most powerful first-strike hitters in women’s tennis.

The No. 8-seeded Anisimova, a 24-year-old who was born in New Jersey and grew up in Florida, reached her second straight major final by coming through after 2 hours, 56 minutes.

“I wasn’t sure I would make it past the finish line and I tried to dig deep,” said Anisimova, who needed three match points to get the job done. “It was a huge fight out there today.”

When it was over, Anisimova yelled, “Let's go!” and enjoyed the moment by kneeling on the court and leaning forward.

She will face defending champion and current No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka on Saturday for the title. Sabalenka beat Jessica Pegula in three sets on Thursday. Sabalenka owns three major trophies, all on hard courts.

At Wimbledon in July, Anisimova had a Grand Slam breakthrough, upsetting Sabalenka in the semifinals — a result that increased the American's edge in their head-to-head series to 6-3 — and making it all the way to the title match before losing 6-0, 6-0 to Iga Swiatek. But Anisimova recovered from that quickly enough and well enough to get past Swiatek in two sets in the U.S. Open quarterfinals.

Now Anisimova is the first opponent to beat Osaka — a former No. 1 player who was seeded No. 23 in New York — this late in a Grand Slam tournament. Before this loss, Osaka had been a combined 14-0 over her career in major quarterfinals, semifinals and finals, with two trophies apiece from the U.S. Open and Australian Open.

Anisimova first got to the final four at a major tournament at the 2019 French Open at age 17. In 2023, she took a break from the tour, saying she had been “ struggling with my mental health and burnout ” for nearly a year.

At this time last season, Anisimova was ranked 50th and still working her way back. She's most certainly back — and better than ever.

Asked what allowed her to win against Osaka, Anisimova replied: “Oh, my God. I don’t know. I mean, Naomi is playing amazing tennis. She's back where she belongs.”

Well, Anisimova did it by forgetting about the opening set, and forgetting about a 6-5 deficit in the second.

She also did it by not holding anything back down the stretch, going for — and delivering — big groundstrokes that usually landed deep in the court and right where she wanted them. That tends to be Osaka's style, too, but she was not quite able to keep up in the late going and took some pills a trainer gave her after examining her left foot in the third set.

Both players frequently went over to the corners of the court to look up at their coaches and trade words.

Osaka showed frustration after getting broken in the second set by smacking a ball in anger off the blue court and then tossing her racket toward the sideline.

Osaka pounded serves at up to 119 mph and produced 15 aces. Anisimova's purest-in-the-sport backhand and almost-as-good forehand helped her compile 50 winners, 18 more than Osaka.

“Sometimes, I was like, ‘How are we making these shots?’” Anisimova said. “But we were.”

It's true: Both were. But Anisimova made more.

Sabalenka was simply too good for Jessica Pegula yet again, winning their semifinal 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in a rematch of last year's final.

The No. 1-seeded Sabalenka moved one victory away from becoming the first woman to claim consecutive championships at Flushing Meadows since Serena Williams got three in a row from 2012 to 2014.

This matchup was quite close, far closer than the straight-set triumph for Sabalenka over Pegula 12 months ago that gave the 27-year-old from Belarus her third Grand Slam title, all on hard courts.

Since then, Sabalenka was the runner-up to Madison Keys at the Australian Open in January and to Coco Gauff at the French Open in June, then was eliminated in the Wimbledon semifinals by Anisimova in July.

When this one ended on Sabalenka's third match point — after two bad errors on her initial chances — she rocked back on her heels, spread her arms and screamed.

“I had to work really hard to get this win,” she said in her on-court interview after improving to 8-2 against Pegula over their careers. “Hopefully I can go all the way again.”

Arthur Ashe Stadium’s retractable roof was shut before the semifinals began, which prevented disruption from the wind outside gusting at up to 30 mph and the rain that arrived during play.

In the good, indoor conditions, No. 4 Pegula played about as cleanly as possible in the first set and the third, making just three unforced errors in each. But in the second, that count was nine.

By the end, Sabalenka had accumulated more than twice as many winners as Pegula, 43-21.

All evening, Pegula went after her returns, taking big cuts and not playing it safe, by any means. This, then, was the key: Sabalenka was able to save all four break points she faced in the final set, when the stakes — and tension — were highest.

Asked how she managed to handle those moments, Sabalenka replied with a laugh: “I don't know. I was just praying inside and hoping for the best.”

Hard to believe the serve was once a real problem for Sabalenka. But she began retooling her motion in 2022 with a biomechanics coach, Gavin MacMillan, who was hired by Gauff just before this U.S. Open.

In her first two service games alone, Sabalenka delivered one ace at 114 mph and a couple of winners at 109 mph and 117 mph.

Entering Thursday, neither player had lost a set in the tournament, although Sabalenka only needed to go through four matches, instead of five, to reach the semifinals, because her quarterfinal opponent, Marketa Vondrousova, withdrew with an injured knee.

That meant Sabalenka hadn’t competed since Sunday.

Might she be rusty? Sure didn’t look that way at the outset, and Sabalenka used a nifty drop-shot-volley-winner combination to help go up a break and grab a 4-2 lead.

But Pegula didn’t fold. In the next game, with the thousands in the stands roaring for every point gained by the American, Sabalenka netted off-balance groundstrokes on two points in a row and double-faulted to get broken right back.

Sabalenka shook her head and slammed her arms by her side. That ended a run of 32 consecutive holds for the 27-year-old from Belarus, and she draped a white towel over her head at the changeover. Pegula then broke again to cap a four-game run that wrapped up the set and, this time, Sabalenka quickly retrieved her bag and headed off to the locker room.

When she came back, Sabalenka elevated her play, although there still were signs of nerves.

A double-fault in the third set prompted her to flip her racket to the court. An overhead dumped into the net on the initial match point led Sabalenka to stare at the ground. On her next chance to close things, she put a volley into the bottom of the net, part of going just 15 for 27 when she pressed forward.

Still, she held on to beat Pegula, as she usually does, and now has the chance to play for another major title.

“It means a lot," Sabalenka said. "I will go out there on Saturday and I'll fight for every point like the last point of my life.”

