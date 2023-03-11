Newsletter Signup Register / Login
WBC Baseball China Australia
Darryl George, right, of Australia is congratulated by teammate Rixon Wingrove after completing a home run during their Pool B game against Chinaat the World Baseball Classic at the Tokyo Dome on Saturday. Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
baseball

Australia beats winless China 12-2 at WBC to improve to 2-0

1 Comment
TOKYO

Rixon Wingrove had a three-run double in the first inning to get Australia started and Darryl George had an RBI run single in the seventh for a 12-2 victory over China on Saturday in a World Baseball Classic game due to the 10-run mercy rule.

Australia (2-0) scored twice in the third and five times in the fourth, highlighted by Robbie Glendinning's two-run homer. Single runs in the sixth and seventh ended the game.

China (0-3) got its two runs in the fourth on a wild pitch and an RBI single by Jinjun Luo.

Australia is on track to finish in the top two in Pool B along with Japan and advance to the quarterfinals.

PANAMA 2, ITALY 0

TAICHUNG, Taiwan - Jose Ramos hit a solo homer in the first and scored on Allen Cordoba's single in the seventh inning as Panama beat Italy 2-0 in Group A.

Italy (1-2) had runners on first and third with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning, but Nicky Lopez grounded into a game-ending double play.

Panama (2-2) pitchers held Italy to five hits and totaled six strikeouts. Harold Arauz started and pitched four innings to pick up the win.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Good. Any time China loses in something, whatever it is, always makes for a good day for me.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

