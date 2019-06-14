Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The ticket website for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games
sports

Ban on ticket scalping comes into force ahead of Tokyo Olympics

2 Comments
TOKYO

A law to prohibit ticket scalping for concerts and sports events came into force Friday ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

The legislation, which was approved by the Diet last December, prohibits the resale of tickets at prices higher than their original ones and taking possession of them for the purpose of scalping. The ban includes online reselling.

Violators will face a possible jail term of up to one year or fine of up to 1 million yen, or both.

Subject to the ban are tickets that designate seats or the name of spectators in advance, as well as quick response or QR codes and IC cards that serve as electronic tickets. The law also requires event organizers to make efforts to identify ticket holders.

Invitation tickets and those distributed for free are not subject to the new law, while individuals who became unable to attend an event they paid for can use the organizer's official website to resell their tickets.

Although ticket scalping on the streets near event venues has been prohibited under local ordinances, the increase in online resale of popular tickets since around 2001 has posed a problem.

The results of the Olympics lottery tickets will be announced next Thursday. Assigned tickets must be purchased by July 2.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

2 Comments
Login to comment

I thought ticket scalping was always illegal. Never stopped the people from trying though.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Yeah right,I bet the local gangsters have their hands on a good percentage of them already.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Offer

Get a free drink!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel