Barty advances to Australian Open 4th round; Serena Williams ousted by Wang

Australia's Ashleigh Barty celebrates after defeating Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina in their third round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, on Friday.

tennis

Ash Barty is starting to feel right at home at Melbourne Park.

The top-ranked Aussie was the first player to secure a spot in the fourth round of the Australian Open, and thinks she's starting to regain the momentum that helped get her to the top of the rankings and a first major title in 2019.

Barty fended off eight break-point chances before beating 29th-seeded Elena Rybakina 6-3, 6-2 in the opening match Friday on Rod Laver Arena.

The 20-year-old Rybakina had won 11 of her first 12 matches of the season, winning the title in the tuneup tournament in Hobart after reaching the final in Shenzhen.

Barty, the French Open champion, won her first title on home soil in Adelaide last week and, after dropping the first set she played at Melbourne Park, has advanced through three rounds without losing another set. She had a tough start against Rybakina, having her serve broken in the opening game, but otherwise felt good about her latest win.

“I felt I needed to be switched on. A lot of the games were long and tough and happy to get out of them,” she said. “Today was probably my sharpest match that I played (this summer). I felt really comfortable moving around the court. I felt like I found the middle of the racket a lot sooner than my other matches."

Barty reached the quarterfinals last year, which gave her the confidence she carried through the full season and included titles at Roland Garros and the WTA Finals. An Australian title is a big step, though. It's been more than four decades since an Australian lifted the trophy.

She'll next meet either No. 18 Alison Riske, or her doubles partner Julia Goerges on Sunday for a spot in the quarterfinals.

Eighth-seeded Serena Williams crashed out against 27th-seeded Wang Qiang of China. So tough at the toughest moments for so many years, the 38-year-old American just could not quite do enough to put aside so much so-so serving and all manner of other miscues, instead making her earliest exit at Melbourne Park in 14 years, a 6-4, 6-7 (2), 7-5 loss to Wang.

Williams was broken in the final game after more than 2 1/2 hours, fittingly ending things with a backhand into the net. That was her 27th unforced error on the backhand side, part of a total of 56 miscues. Wang made only 20.

"I just made far too many errors to be a professional athlete today," Williams said.

"I definitely do believe or I wouldn't be on tour," she added when asked if she thinks she can still reach Australian Margaret Court's 24 Slams record. "I don't play just to have fun. To lose is really not fun."

"She served well, I didn't return like Serena," said Williams. "If we were just honest with ourselves, it's all on my shoulders. I lost that match. Like I said, it's not about the tournament, it's just like I can't play like that.

Since grabbing major championship No. 23 at the 2017 Australian Open, while she was pregnant, Williams hasn't added to her total. She appeared in four major finals over the past two seasons, losing each one.

And she bowed out much, much sooner this time.

Williams owns seven trophies from the Australian Open and hadn't lost as early as the third round since all the way back in 2006.

Caroline Wozniacki's glittering tennis career ended in tears as she was dumped out by lower-ranked Ons Jabeur of Tunisia. The Danish former world number one, who announced in December that this would be her final tournament, lost 7-5, 3-6, 7-5 in the third round.

The unseeded 29-year-old brings the curtain down on a career that saw her win 30 WTA titles, with her sole Grand Slam triumph coming in 2018 at Melbourne Park.

"Only fitting that my last match was a three-setter, a grinder, and I finished my career with a forehand error. Those are the things I've been working on my whole career," joked Wozniacki, as she choked back tears.

In men's action, No. 14 Diego Schwartzman was the first of the men through the fourth round, beating No. 24 Dusan Lajovic 6-2, 6-3, 7-6 (7) and could meet seven-time champion Novak Djokovic in the fourth round.

Second-ranked Djokovic had the third match on Rod Laver against Yoshihito Nishioka. Six-time major winner Roger Federer was playing a night match against John Millman, after defending champion Naomi Osaka and 15-year-old Coco Gauff meet on the center court.

© 2020 The Associated Press/ AFP