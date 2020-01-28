Barty advances to Australian Open semifinals

Australia's Ashleigh Barty waves after defeating Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic in their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne on Tuesday.

tennis

Top-ranked Ash Barty is into the semifinals, keeping alive her chances of being the first Australian to win her national championship in 42 years.

Barty beat two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova 7-6 (6), 6-2 on Rod Laver Arena and will next play Sofia Kenin.

Barty was helped when Kvitova double-faulted on break point in the seventh game of the second set, and Barty held serve in the next after saving two break points. She clinched the match with an ace.

Kenin beat Ons Jabeur 6-4, 6-4 in the first match of the day. Kenin's best run at a major was to the fourth round at last year's French Open.

She beat 15-year-old Coco Gauff in the fourth round, when she made only nine unforced errors in winning the second and third sets.

