baseball

Baseball manager Senichi Hoshino dies at 70

3 Comments
TOKYO

Senichi Hoshino, a Hall of Famer, has died, the Rakuten Eagles said Saturday. He was 70.

Hoshino, the vice chairman of the Eagles in the Pacific League and a former star pitcher of the Central League's Chunichi Dragons, died Thursday after having battled pancreatic cancer, the PL club said.

He joined the Dragons out of Meiji University in 1969 and won a Sawamura Award as the most impressive starting pitcher in 1974, posting 146-121 with 34 saves in his 14-year career with the CL club.

Despite being a larger-than-life character as a pitcher, Hoshino found his real calling as a manager, winning four league pennants with three different teams, the Dragons, the Hanshin Tigers, also in the CL, and the Eagles.

Hoshino managed the Eagles for four years from 2011 and led the club to their first league pennant and Japan Series championship in the club's ninth year in 2013 with New York Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka, then Rakuten Eagles ace pitcher who posted a 24-0 record in that season before joining the Yankees.

Hoshino also managed the Japanese national team for the 2008 Beijing Olympics and was inducted into Japan's Baseball Hall of Fame last year.

Very sorry to hear of Mr Hoshino's passing. Deepest sympathies to his loved ones and colleagues in Japanese baseball. Sad day.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Rest In Peace! He was not only a great manager but well-loved by everyone. I always had a small hope that he would come back as Hanshin's skipper. He had great success with the Tigers. Now they change the manager every 2-3 years.

Anybody going to Kurashiki should definitely check out his museum.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

A good man with a big heart.

RIP, Hoshino-san.

Another individual lost to pancreatic cancer, a devastating cancer with a very high mortality rate.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

