Bencic, Nadal advance to U.S. Open semifinals

Belinda Bencic celebrates after defeating Donna Vekic during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships Wednesday in New York.

tennis

By BRIAN MAHONEY

Belinda Bencic knew there was sadness in Switzerland after Roger Federer and Stan Wawrinka departed the U.S. Open on the same day.

She did her part to lift some spirts — and might just end up lifting a trophy.

"It would be really nice if the boys could also make it to semifinals," she said, "but I'm happy I can kind of do it for them and don't let them down."

Bencic wore down Donna Vekic and advanced to her first Grand Slam semifinal with a 7-6 (5), 6-3 victory Wednesday.

Coming off her upset of top-ranked Naomi Osaka in the fourth round, the 12th-seeded Bencic kept up her big hitting and broke open a close match midway through the second set by winning eight straight points.

Trailing 3-2 in the set, that sent her into the lead and Vekic never recovered, with Bencic winning the final four games to surpass her 2014 run to the U.S. Open quarterfinals for her best performance in a major tournament.

"Even when you are playing bad, you want to come back to this feeling. You want to eventually get the big wins and have these nice feelings," said Bencic, who has battled injuries in the five years since.

Bencic advanced to play Bianca Andreescu who became the first teenager to reach the U.S. Open semifinals in a decade, beating Elise Mertens 3-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Six-time U.S. Open champion Serena Williams faces fifth-seeded Elina Svitolina in the other semifinal.

On the men's side, Rafael Nadal has reached his 33rd Grand Slam semifinal and prevented Diego Schwartzman from making it to his first.

Nadal beat Schwartzman 6-4, 7-5, 6-2 in Arthur Ashe Stadium to move a step closer to a fourth U.S. Open championship and 19th major title in all, which would be just one short of Roger Federer's record.

Nadal will meet No. 24 Matteo Berrettini of Italy in the semifinals Friday. Berrettini reached the semifinals after nearly four exhausting hours, overcoming some nervous moments at the end to outlast Gael Monfils 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (5).

The 23-year-old Italian finally closed it out on his fifth match point — long after he double-faulted away his first chance — after 3 hours, 57 minutes.

"One of the best matches I ever saw. I was playing, but I was watching, also," Berrettini said with a smile.

The other men's semifinal is already set, with No. 5 Daniil Medvedev facing Grigor Dimitrov, who eliminated five-time U.S. Open champion Federer on Tuesday.

