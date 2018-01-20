Berdych, Kerber, Halep, Osaka advance at Australian Open

United States' Madison Keys makes a backhand return to Romania's Ana Bogdan during their third round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)

Tomas Berdych ended the Australian Open campaign of Juan Martin del Potro on Saturday, beating the Argentinian 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 in a third-round match.

It was del Potro's first trip to Melbourne since 2014 - he missed the 2015 and 2016 tournaments with wrist injuries and withdrew from last year's event due to a lack of preparation time.

Berdych, seeded 19th, will face Fabio Fognini in the fourth round.

A much-hyped match between two former Australian champions was no contest: 2016 winner Angelique Kerber beat Maria Sharapova 6-1, 6-3 on Rod Laver Arena to open the night program.

The result left Kerber as the only remaining Grand Slam winner in the women's draw, with the loss Friday of French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko.

Kerber is on a 12-match winning streak after winning four matches at the Hopman Cup and five while winning the Sydney International.

This was Sharapova's first appearance at the Australian Open since 2016, when she tested positive for meldonium and later was handed a 15-month ban.

Sharapova came into the match with a 4-3 career lead in matches, but Kerber had won their past two matches, including at Wimbledon in 2014.

After wasting three chances to serve it out, then saving three match points, Simona Halep finally fended off American Lauren Davis in a third-round win that took 3 hours, 45 minutes and equaled a record at the Australian Open.

For top-ranked Halep, already playing with an injured left ankle, the 4-6, 6-4, 15-13 victory on Saturday was a testament to her renewed self-belief.

Halep will next play Japan's Naomi Osaka who beat local hope Ashleigh Barty 6-4, 6-2.

The Japanese 20-year-old's win finally marked some success in the third round at a major — she was previously 0 for 5.

The match was originally scheduled for Rod Laver Arena, but was moved to Margaret Court Arena due to a backlog of long matches at the larger venue.

U.S. Open finalist Madison Keys advanced 6-3, 6-4 over Ana Bogdan and will next play No. 8 Caroline Garcia, who beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-3, 5-7, 6-2.

Sixth-seeded Karolina Pliskova had 11 aces and beat No. 29 Lucie Safarova 7-6 (6), 7-5 in a match featuring just one service break.

The 17th-seeded Keys, who lost in the U.S. Open final last year to Sloane Stephens, saved three break points serving for the match, finally clinching it on her first match point when Bogdan netted a backhand.

Keys missed last year's Australian Open after undergoing surgery to repair her injured left wrist. She then played only one match after the U.S. Open before shutting down her season early to let the wrist heal. It's helped her start the new season feeling mentally fresh, as well.

"I finished the U.S. Open and I was exhausted," she said. "So as amazing as that run was, the combination of being exhausted from that and having a wrist that still wasn't 100 percent perfect, I just needed to kind of shut it down, calm down, and then I was really excited to start the new season."

On the men's side, fifth-seeded Dominic Thiem beat Adrian Mannarino 6-4, 6-2, 7-5 to move into the fourth round for a sixth consecutive major.

