Big 3, Nishikori, Serena reach Wimbledon quarterfinals; Barty, Gauff ousted

tennis

By Dave JAMES

Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal -- the "Big 3" of men's tennis -- eased into the Wimbledon quarterfinals on Monday as the sport's Grand Slam heavyweights continued to deliver blow after blow to their wilting lightweight rivals.

Federer became the oldest man to reach a Grand Slam quarterfinal in 28 years when he booked his place in the last-eight for the 17th time.

The eight-time champion breezed past Italy's Matteo Berrettini 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 in just 74 minutes to make sure of a spot in his 55th quarterfinal at the Slams.

It was also his 99th win at the All England Club.

At 37, he is the oldest man to reach the last eight at the majors since 39-year-old Jimmy Connors at the 1991 U.S. Open.

Federer, who hit 24 winners and just five unforced errors, will face Japan's Kei Nishikori for a place in the semifinals. Eighth-seeded Nishikori defeated Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 to reach the last eight for the second successive year.

The 29-year-old trails Federer 3-7 in career meetings although he won their most recent clash at the ATP Finals in London at the end of last season.

Defending champion and world number one Djokovic reached his 11th Wimbledon quarter-final and 45th at the majors with a 6-3, 6-2, 6-3 win over France's Ugo Humbert.

Third seed Nadal, the 2008 and 2010 champion, swept to an easy 6-2, 6-2, 6-2 win over outclassed Joao Sousa of Portugal to book his place in a seventh quarter-final at the All England Club.

Between them, the "Big 3" faced just one break point on Monday and dropped a combined 19 games.

"I'm really getting into a good groove now, today I was able to read his serve, get the returns back in play and hit well from the baseline," said Federer who could face Nadal in a blockbuster semifinal.

"I'm still getting used to the conditions also but on the performance it was a really good match for me."

Four-time champion and top seed Djokovic will face Belgium's David Goffin for a place in the semi-finals.

Djokovic, 32, has a 5-1 career record over 21st seed Goffin who will be playing in his first Wimbledon quarter-final.

Humbert, the world number 66, had never played a match on grass before this season and was defeated in just one hour and 42 minutes.

"My plan always is to reach the final stages at Grand Slams," said Djokovic who converted five of nine break points on Monday.

"Wimbledon has been a special tournament that has motivated me throughout my life."

Nadal next plays Sam Querrey, against whom he holds a 4-1 record. Querry beat American Tennys Sandgren 6-4, 6-7 (7), 7-6 (3), 7-6 (5)

The 33-year-old Spaniard is chasing his 19th title at the majors, which would put him just one behind the all-time record of 20 held by Federer.

"A lot of positive things out there. To be back in the quarter-finals is great news for me," said Nadal who took just three minutes more than Djokovic to complete his day's work.

Goffin matched his best-ever performance at the majors by reaching his first Wimbledon quarter-final.

The Belgian beat Spain's Fernando Verdasco 7-6 (11/9), 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.

"It's so tough to beat Novak in the best of five and especially here on grass," admitted 28-year-old Goffin.

"Even for Roger, it will probably be the toughest challenge."

Also joining Nadal in the last-eight was his compatriot Roberto Bautista Agut who reached his first Wimbledon quarter-final and second at the majors this year when he defeated France's Benoit Paire 6-3, 7-5, 6-2.

The 31-year-old world number 22 will face either 2016 runner-up Milos Raonic of Canada or Argentina's Guido Pella for a place in the semi-finals.

Paire said he was seriously under-par.

"I have a tear in my abdominal, so I try to serve, like, 60%, 70%, but it's tough," said the Frenchman.

Bautista Agut, who has now defeated Paire seven times in seven meetings, also made the quarter-finals at the Australian Open in January.

He will face Argentine 26th seed Guido Pella who reached his first Grand Slam quarter-final with a come-from-behind 3-6, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7/3), 8-6 win over Canadian 15th seed Milos Raonic.

In women's action, Serena Williams may never get a better chance of equaling Margaret Court's Grand Slam title record of 24 with the Wimbledon quarterfinals bereft of the leading lights in women's tennis.

Williams eased into the Wimbledon quarterfinals for the 14th time by beating Carla Suarez Navarro 6-2, 6-2 on No. 1 Court.

Williams won six straight games from 3-2 in the first set to take control of the match. She raised both arms in celebration after her fifth break of the match gave her a 5-2 lead in the second set and served out the victory when Suarez Navarro sent a backhand wide.

Williams is looking for her eighth Wimbledon title after losing last year's final to Angelique Kerber.

The 37-year-old is moving into something resembling her best form after an unconvincing first week but will not take Tuesday's quarterfinal opponent Alison Riske lightly.

That would be wise after the 29-year-old American ousted world number one Ashleigh Barty in the last 16.

Barty was then followed out of the tournament by third seed Karolina Pliskova, two-time champion Petra Kvitova and the people's favorite 15-year-old Coco Gauff who lost to former No. 1 Simona Halep 6-3, 6-3.

It leaves the women's title wide open but Williams carries more than just talent onto the court despite her ageing legs she still appears to hold a fear factor over most of her opponents.

Riske, who is due to get married after Wimbledon, did not seem to fall into that category when she said: "Bring it on!"

Waiting for Williams or Riske will be Britain's French Open semifinalist Johanna Konta, who beat Czech veteran Barbora Strycova 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 on Centre Court.

The rest of the quarterfinals have just two seeds involved -- number seven Simona Halep and eighth seeded Elina Svitolina.

Former world number one Halep -- who has never been beyond the quarter-finals at Wimbledon -- plays China's Zhang Shuai, who was close to retirement in 2015, whilst Svitolina takes on Pliskova's conqueror Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic.

Zhang's change of mind over retiring was down to advice from her doubles partner and close friend Australian Sam Stosur.

"That got me to thinking maybe, okay, I'm going to the Australian Open one more time, one more try," she recalled of the chat with Stosur.

"I'm really, really happy I tried one more time, and also we won this year in the Australian Open doubles.

"So life is so nice to me."

Of all the players to go out on Monday, Barty's is undoubtedly the biggest boon for Williams.

Having looked so assured in the first week -- and a decent bet to end nearly four decades of Australia being without a women's singles champion -- she lacked the answers when required as Riske fought back to win 3-6, 6-2, 6-2.

There was one consolation for Barty as Pliskova could have taken her number one spot but the Czech third seed went out as well in a marathon duel, beaten by Muchova 4-6, 7-5, 13-11.

"It is a tough one to swallow but I lost to a better player," said Barty, who had been hoping to become the first Australian champion since Evonne Goolagong Cawley won her second title in 1980.

However, the Australian added: "The sun's still going to come up tomorrow."

© 2019 AFP