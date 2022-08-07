Newsletter Signup Register / Login
sports

British motorcyclist in coma after crashing at Japan circuit

0 Comments
TSU, Mie

British motorcycle racer Gino Rea crashed during practice for a race at Japan's Suzuka Circuit on Saturday, got seriously injured and fell into a coma, local police said.

Rea's motorbike slammed into the wall of a course at the circuit in Suzuka, Mie Prefecture, and he was transferred to a hospital by an ambulance helicopter, the police said.

Spectators and race staff were not injured, they said.

The 32-year-old motorcyclist of F.C.C. TSR Honda France was to compete in an eight-hour endurance race being held at the circuit from Thursday to Sunday.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel