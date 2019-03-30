Cards' Goldschmidt hits 3 HRs, walked intentionally in 9th

Tampa Bay Rays' Charlie Morton pitches to the Houston Astros during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, March 29, 2019, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

baseball

Paul Goldschmidt hit three home runs and then was intentionally walked in the ninth inning with a chance to tie the major league record, and the St Louis Cardinals beat the Milwaukee Brewers 9-5 Friday night.

Brewers manager Craig Counsell signaled for the free pass with one out and a runner on second. Cardinals fans behind the visiting dugout cheered as Goldschmidt approached the plate and booed loudly when Counsell made the move.

Just 18 players have hit four homers in a game, including J.D. Martinez and Scooter Gennett in 2017.

Goldschmidt had four hits and drove in five in his second game with St. Louis. The six-time All-Star was 0 for 3 with three strikeouts in his first game Thursday after an offseason trade from Arizona. Set to test free agency after this season, Goldschmidt instead signed a $130 million deal to stay with St. Louis through 2024 last weekend.

John Gant (1-0) pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings.

Christian Yelich and Ryan Braun homered for Milwaukee. Trevor Williams (0-1) relieved and allowed Goldschmidt's second homer.

RAYS 4, ASTROS 2

ST PETERSBURG, Fla — Charlie Morton was solid in his debut for Tampa Bay, pitching five innings and striking out eight against his former team.

The 35-year-old right-hander, two seasons removed from helping Houston win a World Series, allowed two runs and three hits in his first start since signing a $30 million, two-year contract as a free agent.

Yandy Diaz lined an impressive solo homer off Astros starter Gerrit Cole (0-1), who also yielded three unearned runs in the third, when shortstop Aledmys Diaz's throwing error paved the way for Tampa Bay. Diaz has two errors in two games filling in for injured regular Carlos Correa.

Four relievers combined to pitch four scoreless innings for the Rays, with Jose Alvarado striking out Tony Kemp with two runners on in the ninth for his first save.

RED SOX 7, MARINERS 6

SEATTLE — Pinch hitter Mitch Moreland connected for a three-run homer in the ninth inning and World Series champion Boston rallied for its first win of the season.

A day after losing their opener 12-4, Boston bounced back. The Mariners had started off 3-0.

It was 6-4 when Rafael Devers opened the ninth with a double off closer Hunter Strickland (0-1), moved to third on a passed ball and pinch hitter Blake Swihart was hit by a pitch. Strickland got a huge out when Devers was nailed at the plate on Jackie Bradley Jr.'s groundball, but Moreland didn't miss a 2-0 fastball in the middle of the plate and lined into over the right field wall.

Matt Barnes pitched the bottom of the ninth to close out the victory for his first save since 2017. Brian Johnson (1-0) struck out the side in the eighth.

PADRES 4, GIANTS 1

SAN DIEGO — Manny Machado got his first two hits with San Diego and Ian Kinsler homered to lift San Diego to 2-0 for the first time since 2011.

The Padres came within three outs of their second straight shutout before Evan Longoria homered leading off the ninth against Phil Maton. Kirby Yates came on and earned his second straight save the hard way, loading the bases with one out before striking out Gerardo Parra and Brandon Belt.

The 17 scoreless innings to start the season by San Diego are the most in team history, bettering the 14 to open the 2008 season. Left-hander Joey Lucchesi (1-0) allowed three hits in 5 1/3 innings, struck out seven and walked one.

Machado went 0 for 3 with two strikeouts in his Padres debut on Thursday. He struck out in his first two at-bats Friday night before lining a single to left off Derek Holland (0-1) in the fifth.

ANGELS 6, ATHLETICS 2

OAKLAND, Calif — Matt Harvey pitched solidly in his first game with Los Angeles, Andrelton Simmons hit a tiebreaking single in the eighth inning and the Angels got their first victory under new manager Brad Ausmus.

Mike Trout doubled in two runs, Kole Calhoun had an RBI single and Justin Bour drew a bases-loaded walk to spark an Angels offense that failed to score over the first 16 innings of the season.

Oakland's Khris Davis homered for the second straight day, but the A's normally reliable bullpen didn't hold the lead. Davis, who led the majors with 48 home runs in 2018, has three in four games.

Jonathan Lucroy and Brian Goodwin singled off reliever Joakim Soria (0-1). After Calhoun doubled in Lucroy, Trout was intentionally walked to load the bases. Ryan Buchter replaced Soria and walked Bour to force in a run. Simmons, who was hitless in the opener Thursday, followed with a sharp single to right-center off Liam Hendriks to drive in Calhoun and Trout.

Hansel Robles (1-0) retired three batters. Ty Buttrey pitched a scoreless eighth and Cody Allen worked the ninth.

BLUE JAYS 6, TIGERS 0

TORONTO — Matt Shoemaker (1-0) pitched seven sharp innings to win his Toronto debut, giving Charlie Montoyo his first victory as a major league manager. The Blue Jays gave Montoyo, an 18-year minor league manager, a beer shower to celebrate.

Justin Smoak and Freddy Galvis each drove in two runs, a day after the Blue Jays were blanked in a 10-inning loss.

Combined with Marcus Stroman's seven scoreless innings Thursday, Shoemaker gave the Blue Jays a team record for consecutive shutout innings by starting pitchers to open the season. Toronto's previous best was eight innings, set by Jack Morris in 1992.

Matt Boyd (0-1) struck out 10 in five innings.

ROCKIES 6, MARLINS 1

MIAMI — Charlie Blackmon had three hits and drove in two, German Marquez struck out seven in six innings and Colorado pulled away late to beat Miami.

Nolan Arenado and Tony Wolters each had two hits and an RBI for the Rockies. Colorado scored four times in the ninth to blow the game open, disappointing the few fans that remained from the 6,503 paid attendance for Miami's second game of the season.

Marquez (1-0) allowed two hits and one run. Adam Conley (0-1), the second of five Miami pitchers, gave up two hits and the go-ahead run in the seventh. Marlins starter Trevor Richards gave up four hits and one run in six innings.

Curtis Granderson hit his first homer for Miami, which has four runs this season — all off solo homers. Lewis Brinson nearly tied it for Miami in the eighth, but his fly to nearly straightaway center field in cavernous Marlins Park was caught near the top of the wall by a leaping Ian Desmond.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.