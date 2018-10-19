Carp take 3-0 CL Climax Series final stage lead with comeback win over Giants

baseball

Pinch-hitter Takahiro Arai tied the game in the bottom of the eighth before Ryosuke Kikuchi blasted a three-run homer as the Hiroshima Carp came back to beat the Yomiuri Giants 4-1 in Game 2 of the Central League Climax Series' final stage on Thursday.

The Carp are now one win away from a trip to the Japan Series after taking a 3-0 series lead over the Giants. They began with a one-win advantage by virtue of having won the league championship.

Hiroshima manager Koichi Ogata lauded his team for gritting their way through a tough battle against a Yomiuri side looking to send outgoing skipper Yoshinobu Takahashi off on a winning note.

"The team really showed their inner strength, bouncing back from a tough situation on the biggest stage. They had great concentration," Ogata said.

After leading from the first inning of their 6-1 win in the series opener on Wednesday, the Carp found themselves trailing late in Game 2 at Mazda Stadium.

Hiroshima starter Kris Johnson threw eight solid innings but allowed the Giants to take a 1-0 lead in the sixth when Casey McGehee followed Hayato Sakamoto's single with an RBI double to center.

Yomiuri manager Takahashi removed starter Kazuto Taguchi after six innings in which the left-hander struck out six and gave up only one hit.

With two out in the eighth, Giants reliever Seishu Hatake walked Ryuhei Matsuyama, bringing Arai to the plate.

The right-hander made his sole at-bat count. With the count at 2-2, he hit Hatake's 128-kilometer-per-hour forkball high to left for an RBI double that tied the scores.

"It was as though the entire atmosphere in the stadium changed with that one hit," Ogata said.

Hatake walked next man up, Kosuke Tanaka, bringing Kikuchi to the batter's box. After two balls and a called strike, Kikuchi got the middle of his bat to Hatake's cutter, going long to the left-field stands.

Closer Shota Nakazaki gave up a hit and a walk but secured three outs in the final frame for the save.

Johnson, a former Pittsburgh Pirate and Minnesota Twin, got the win after striking out five and giving up one earned run on two hits and two walks. Hatake took the loss after surrendering all four of Hiroshima's runs in 1-2/3 innings.

The Carp will look to close out series in Game 4 at Mazda Stadium on Friday.

Pacific League

Lions 13, Hawks 5

At MetLife Dome, Takumi Kuriyama and Hideto Asamura each belted three-run homers in the first and second innings, respectively, as Seibu's league-leading offense punished SoftBank's pitching lineup.

SoftBank starter Ariel Miranda lasted just two innings in which he gave up seven runs on six hits and a pair of walks. The Hawks bullpen continued to leak runs, leading manager Kimiyasu Kudo to keep closer and PL save leader Yuito Mori off the mound.

The victory gave the pennant-winning Lions a 2-1 lead in the six-game series a day after the Hawks won the opening clash 10-4.

Kuriyama put the Lions ahead with his three-run blast off Miranda in the bottom of the first. With Sosuke Genda on first, Cuban left-hander Miranda hit slugger Hotaka Yamakawa to bring up Kuriyama.

With the count at 2-2, the Kuriyama hit Miranda's seventh pitch, a 129-kph changeup, deep to right.

SoftBank answered in the top of the second, leveling the scores against Seibu starter Shinsaburo Tawata with a one-run single to Tomoki Takata and 2-RBI double to Takuya Kai.

The Lions took the lead for good in the bottom of the second when Asamura followed Sosuke Genda's RBI single with his three-run blast.

The two sides will play Game 3 at Seibu Dome on Friday.

© KYODO