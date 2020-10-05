Carreño Busta, Djokovic set up rematch at French Open; Kvitova advances

Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic celebrates winning her fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament against China's Zhang Shuai in two sets 6-2, 6-4, at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

tennis

No. 17 seed Pablo Carreño Busta set up a rematch against Novak Djokovic on Monday by reaching the second French Open quarterfinal of his career.

Carreño Busta was visited by a doctor after the second set but continued to play well and beat 186th-ranked qualifier Daniel Altmaier 6-2, 7-5, 6-2 at Court Philippe Chatrier.

It wasn't immediately clear what was wrong with Carreño Busta.

At the U.S. Open last month, Carreño Busta was the opponent who advanced when Djokovic was defaulted from their fourth-round match for accidentally hitting a line judge with a ball after a game in the first set.

Carreño Busta, a 29-year-old from Spain, would go on to reach the semifinals in New York before blowing a two-set lead against eventual runner-up Alexander Zverev.

Carreño Busta also was a quarterfinalist in Paris in 2017.

The 22-year-old Altmaier was trying to become the first man since 1996 to get to the quarterfinals of his first Grand Slam tournament. He hadn’t dropped a set until Monday.

Novak Djokovic reached the quarterfinals for the 11th consecutive year, extending his own Open-era record at the tournament.

The top-seeded Djokovic faced his toughest challenge yet this year at Roland Garros but still won rather easily against No. 15 seed Karen Khachanov 6-4, 6-3, 6-3 at Court Philippe Chatrier, taking the last four games.

The stadium’s new $55 million retractable roof was shut because of a heavy downpour.

Djokovic has won all 12 sets he’s played in Paris this year and dropped a total of only 25 games so far. He lost five games in each of his first three matches.

This victory puts Djokovic in his 47th Grand Slam quarterfinal, second only to Roger Federer’s 57.

Djokovic is seeking a second French Open championship and 18th major trophy overall. Among men, only Federer, with 20, and Rafael Nadal, with 19, have more.

Andrey Rublev reached the quarterfinals for the first time by beating Marton Fucsovics 6-7 (4), 7-5, 6-4, 7-6 (3).

The 13th-seeded Russian saved three set points serving at 5-4 down and 0-40 in the fourth set.

He won on his second match point when the unseeded Fucsovics put a forehand into the net after Rublev had hit a volley at the net.

The two-time U.S. Open quarterfinalist Rublev had never been beyond the first round at Roland Garros.

He next faces fifth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas.

In women's action, Petra Kvitova owns two Wimbledon titles, so making it to the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam tournament for the 13th time should not necessarily feel like a big deal to her.

Ah, but this was different. Which is why Kvitova’s emotions swelled and her eyes watered after she beat Zhang Shuai 6-2, 6-4 on Monday at the French Open, where she hadn’t reached the round of eight since 2012.

Poignantly, this was the tournament where Kvitova made her tennis comeback three years ago, following a harrowing knife attack that left her with serious injuries to her racket-swinging left hand and with doubts about whether she’d ever play again.

“My memories. Happy memories. ... Everything just came back to me,” said the No. 7 seed, who next faces Laura Siegemund, a first-time Slam quarterfinalist.

“When I’m talking, I’m getting emotional again. It’s been a long ride, definitely. Everything came to my mind -- my whole family, people who I loved, (who helped) me through the tough, tough time,” Kvitova said. “I don’t know, just everything came back.”

Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin turned things around at the French Open after a poor opening set to reach the quarterfinals at Roland Garros for the first time.

The No. 4-seeded Kenin beat the 49th-ranked Fiona Ferro 2-6, 6-2, 6-1 at Court Philippe Chatrier. Ferro was the last French man or woman still around in singles.

Chair umpire Marijana Veljovic warned Kenin's father, Alexander, for coaching, which is not allowed during Grand Slam matches. Alexander Kenin had changed seats during the match to be right next to Ferro's coach, Emmanuel Planque, who was closer to the court.

Kenin upset Serena Williams at last year's French Open en route to making it to the fourth round. But until now, the 21-year-old American had never been to the quarterfinals at any clay-court tournament.

She won her first Grand Slam title at Melbourne Park at the start of this season and now is 14-1 at major tournaments in 2020.

Kenin won't find out who her next opponent is until Tuesday. That's because the fourth-round match between another American, Danielle Collins, and 30th-seeded Ons Jabeur of Tunisia was rained out Monday and delayed a day.

