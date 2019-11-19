Newsletter Signup Register / Login
This photo, taken on Nov 15, shows lighting being used on the turf of the new National Stadium in Tokyo, which will be the main stadium of the 2020 Olympics and Paralympics. Photo: KYODO
sports

Construction of stadium for 2020 Tokyo Olympics completed at cost of ¥157 bil

4 Comments
TOKYO

Construction work has been completed at Tokyo's National Stadium, set to be the centerpiece of next year's Olympic Games, the site's owners said on Tuesday.

The Japan Sports Council said the final work had been completed on Thursday with just the final quality and safety checks remaining before the stadium opens next month.

It will be officially unveiled on Dec 21, with the Emperor's Cup soccer final being the first sporting event to be held there on New Year's Day.

Completed at a cost of about 157 billion yen ($1.25 billion), the stadium, which can accommodate 60,000, will also host the athletics and soccer events during the Games.

Construction started in December 2016, about 14 months later than planned, after the original design was scrapped because of a public outcry over spiraling costs.

The delay meant the stadium could not host matches of the Rugby World Cup, as originally planned.

The National Stadium is one of eight new venues to be used at the Tokyo Games. All of them are either complete or on schedule to be finished before the event.

The Tokyo Olympics run from July 24 to Aug 9.

© Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

4 Comments
Money well spent!

-3 ( +2 / -5 )

Gotta hand it to them for finishing this on time and ahead of schedule.

Bit Taro and Hanako across the bay probably don't really care sitting in their roofless house since they can't find any construction workers available.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

¥157 billion plus the money still owed to the company which designed the original planned stadium.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Meanwhile, many still in shelters from March 11th, 2011... you know, the date, people, and disasters the government used as "proof of reconstruction" in its desperation to get the bid.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

They never did factor in a place to insert the Olympic flame, though, right?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

How good is the air con in the stadium?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

