Djokovic, Nishikori, Osaka reach U.S. Open quarterfinals

Kei Nishikori returns a shot to Philipp Kohlschreiber during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York on Monday.

tennis

Novak Djokovic on Monday reachered the U.S. Open quarterfinals — and potentially a showdown with Roger Federer. Djokovic beat Joao Sosa 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 to move into the final eight at Flushing Meadows for the 11th time.

The opponent for the No. 6 seed could be the second-seeded Federer, who was to play Australian John Millman in a night match Monday. Djokovic, the reigning Wimbledon champion, improved to 28-0 against players ranked outside the top 50 at the U.S. Open.

Japan's Kei Nishikori also reached the last eight, beating Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-3, 6-2, 7-5. Nishikori missed the U.S. Open last year because of a right wrist injury. The No. 21 seed from Japan returned to the tour early this year, building his confidence back with a victory in a Challenger Tour event, then reached the final in Monte Carlo and the quarterfinals at Wimbledon, where he lost to eventual champion Novak Djokovic.

He will next face either No. 7 seed Marin Cilic — who beat him in the 2014 U.S. Open final — or No. 10 David Goffin.

In women's action, Naomi Osaka became the first Japanese woman to reach the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam in 14 years, edging Aryna Sabalenka 6-3, 2-6, 6-4 in a matchup of 20-year-olds. The No. 20 seed had to work much harder than she had so far in the tournament, where she had won 22 consecutive games leading into the match Monday.

She finally pulled it out when the No. 26-seeded Sabalenka double-faulted on match point, tossing her racket to the court in frustration.

The last Japanese woman to reach the final eight in a Grand Slam had been Shinobu Asagoe at the 2004 U.S. Open.

Madison Keys returned to the U.S. Open quarterfinals with a 6-1, 6-3 victory over No. 29 seed Dominika Cibulkova of Slovakia. Keys was an Open finalist a year ago and lost to Sloane Stephens. She lost to Stephens again this year in the French Open semifinals.

The 14th-seeded Keys will play the winner of the Carla Suarez Navarro vs. Maria Sharapova match in the night session at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

