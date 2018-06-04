Djokovic, Thiem, Keys reach French Open quarterfinals; Nishikori out

Madison Keys of the U.S. waves as she defeats Romania's Mihaela Buzarnescu during their fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, Sunday.

Novak Djokovic equaled Roger Federer's mark of reaching nine consecutive quarterfinals at Roland Garros by beating No. 30 seed Fernando Verdasco 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 on Sunday. It's also Djokovic's 12th career trip to the round of eight in Paris, a record for the 50-year professional era. Djokovic advanced to his 40th Grand Slam quarterfinal.

Rafael Nadal can pull even with a 12th French Open quarterfinal, too, by winning on Monday.

Djokovic's opponent will be 72nd-ranked Italian Marco Cecchinato who upset eighth-seeded David Goffin of Belgium 7-5, 4-6, 6-0, 6-3.

Dominic Thiem made the quarterfinals for the third straight year, in what was becoming a steam-rollering of Kei Nishikori until the 19th-seeded player from Japan mounted a late fight-back.

"The first two sets were amazing," the seventh-seeded Austrian said of the 6-2, 6-0, 5-7, 6-4 win, "... then he raised his level."

Nishikori won just 14 points in the first set and even fewer, nine, in the second, as his serve and service returns ran cold on the sun-kissed Court Philippe Chatrier.

Play stayed on serve in the third set until Nishikori won the only break point, on Thiem's serve in the 12th game.

Thiem bit his fingers after squandering his first match point. But Nishikhori made life easy for him, with an over-cooked forehand hit long on Thiem's second match point.

Thiem made the semifinals last year and in 2016. He'll play the second-seeded German Alexander Zverev who won 4-6, 7-6 (4), 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 against Karen Khachanov, a 38th-ranked Russian.

In the women's draw, U.S. Open runner-up Madison Keys has reached the quarterfinals of the French Open for the first time by beating Mihaela Buzarnescu of Romania 6-1, 6-4.

On a sunny Court Philippe Chatrier, the 13th-seeded American had two match points at 5-2 and 40-15. But Buzarnescu fought back to break Keys and then clenched her fist after holding for 5-4.

Serving a second time for the match, the 23-year-old Keys let out a scream of "Come on!" when she hit a superb cross-court backhand winner to make it 40-15 and give herself another two chances for victory.

Seconds later, she threw her head back after serving a booming ace that flew past Buzarnescu before she could react.

Keys next faces either No. 26 Barbora Strycova or Yulia Putintseva.

American Sloane Stephens is into her first quarterfinal at the French Open, having stalled in the fourth round on four previous occasions.

Stephens, the U.S. Open champion in 2017, blew past Anett Kontaveit of Estonia 6-2, 6-0 in just 52 minutes on Court Philippe Chatrier.

The Williams sisters, Venus and Serena, are out of the French Open doubles tournament.

The third-seeded pairing of Andreja Klepac and Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez beat the Americans 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-0 to advance to the quarterfinals.

Serena Williams plays Maria Sharapova on Monday for a place in the women's singles quarterfinals.

