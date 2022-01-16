Djokovic loses deportation appeal in Australia

Novak Djokovic’s hopes of playing at the Australian Open were dashed Sunday after a court dismissed the top-ranked tennis star’s appeal against a deportation order.
Three Federal Court judges upheld a decision made on Friday by the immigration minister to cancel the 34-year-old Serb’s visa on public interest grounds.
The decision likely means that Djokovic, who is not vaccinated against COVID-19, will remain in detention in Melbourne until he is deported.
A deportation order usually also includes a three-year ban on returning to Australia.
The minister cancelled the visa on the grounds that Djokovic’s presence in Australia may be a risk to the health and “good order” of the Australian public and “may be counterproductive to efforts at vaccination by others in Australia.”
Djokovic’s visa was initially cancelled on Jan 6 at Melbourne’s airport hours after he arrived to compete in the first Grand Slam of 2022.
A border official cancelled his visa after deciding Djokovic didn’t qualify for a medical exemption from Australia’s rules for unvaccinated visitors.
Editor: Story has been updated to report that Djokovic lost his appeal.© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
37 Comments
Login to comment
Larr Flint
First of all, Australia gives him a medical exemption to have the possibility to play, and then arrest him.
Everyone was laughing that communist China is like a prison but the truth is that Australia once a prison island will always stay that way.
CanonFolder
Well, I never liked Australian Open, and have no interest in going there for a trip so I don't care that much.
cracaphat
Who cares,beyond the negative energy given out?
zones2surf
CCP China: "We're going to show the world what brownshirt jackboot thug tyranny looks like in the 21st century!!
Australia: "Hold my beer!"
Paul
Australia is a tyranny. No more major international sporting events in Australia!
WA4TKG
Throw em out! Throw em out
Bronco
An uninfected human is not a threat to society merely because you think he might catch the virus in the future.
This is pre-crime.
You're presumed guilty (infected) without evidence.
Ingvar
This may be a blessing in disguise if it means international sporting events in Australia are cancelled permanently. It's largely up to the major sponsors who are mainly in China.
John-San
Politicians of both parties, old and new, are responsible for the Australian draconian immigration and visa system. It a bias, racist and discriminative. Like this recent law. Having reach the percent fully vaccinated of 95% the target temporary restriction were lifted allowing non vaccinated to back to normal life, no mask on QRing. Yet non vaccinated people are not allow enter. That the law from 15 Dec. so you have 5 % of the population getting around Australia un vaccinated. Like I stated Australian Immigration system is bias and discriminative base even with this recent by law. Both political parties are responsible for this system and not opposed by the majority of Aussie bogans. I really hate to state this but this is the true face of Australia.
Bob Fosse
If you lie to immigration in ANY country you should expect trouble. It’s really simple.
Hiro
I don't know why he even bother. It seems to be such a hassle and waste of time. I would just pack up and go home to relax. Considered his skills and his wealth, missing one tournament won't effect him at all. There is always next year. This thing is held every year anyway. Is it really necessary to make such a big deal out of it?
Cricky
I love the thought process, Tennis match-no vaccination- lie on official forms- break the rules- questioned and suddenly Aust=China? Aust=Racist? How about calming down, laws were broken, well publicised laws. It’s called due process and it applies to all even Hollywood actors, and Tennis stars. All.
nonu6976
He won't be allowed back in unvaxxed and he knows it. This is his last chance to win the AO if he is allowed to play.
tooheysnew
you have no idea what you’re talking about !
In 2020, there were over 7.6 million migrants living in Australia. Nearly every single country from around the world was represented in Australia's population in 2020.
Steve
Australians govt is bias and racist to say the least!
Rob Nads
There is no public health basis for not allowing him in. It's purely political point-scoring designed to win over the vindictive Australian public who express shallow, nonsensical views.
Rob Nads
No, it's not an issue of race. The govt fully intends to resume opening the floodgates to migrants from the third world ASAP in order to suppress wages and keep the ponzi economy afloat. This is purely an issue of political point-scoring. Morrison thought he was onto a winner, based on opinion polls - it's as simple as that.
2020hindsights
Larr Flint
No, he didn't get a medical exemption from Australia.
2020hindsights
John-San
Fully vaccinated rate in Australia is 78% not 95%.
2020hindsights
Rob Nads
Yes there is: he isn't vaccinated. Australia doesn't want unvaccinated people entering the country endangering their people.
Bob Fosse
It’s baffling that the people who usually complain about athletes making statements and illegal immigration now see Djokovic as some kind of hero.
Rob
He applied for medical exemption, 2 separate medical authorities in Australia examined and granted the exemption. With it he applied for a visa and was granted the visa by the federal government. So when he arrived they arrested him...... knuckle-dragging fascists!
Rob Nads
Please, a little common sense. There are already around 100,000 new cases being reported per day (presumably many more actual infections), so that argument is not relevant.
anon99999
Not my own comment taken from someone else from the Age but sum up the situation well with situation and case today extremely well………..
Give us someone to loathe and we'll demand his deportation. How dare he......
We make a fuss about an unvaccinated tennis player, when 1 in 9 on our streets are not vaccinated.
We have an indigenous population with the worst health outcomes on the planet and we demand a tennis player be pushed out.
We have one of the highest contributions to climate change per capita on the planet, and still we want a tennis player pushed.
Our reef is as white as our foreign policy and still we want a freakin tennis player out.
The wealth gap in this country is beyond ridiculous, and there goes another lawyer into court to get rid of that rogue tennis player
The arts have collapsed under this government, but if only we could get rid of that tennis player.
COVID is rampant everywhere. Our rates of new infection are now higher than anywhere else. It's not our government's fault, or our lack of personal responsibility. It's that darn tennis player.
You know that as a nation we watch a lot of sport. We should all know when we are being played, and we are being played.
wtfjapan
It’s baffling that the people who usually complain about athletes making statements and illegal immigration now see Djokovic as some kind of hero.
yeah why all those athletes took a stand again racism in the US, many were ready to criticize them,
now it about vaccination theyre make a tennis player a hero. LOL
Blacklabel
then let him play. The “science” not “the politics”.
Anthony Fenton
It's really quite a straight forward matter.
Djokovic attempted to deceive Australian immigration authorities by endorsing a falsified visa declaration. Were any one of us to do that, we would most certainly be denied entry and subjected to removal. Individuals such as Djokovic have an even greater responsibility to demonstrate integrit. So, it's back to his dentention center and on with whatever appeal his overpriced lawyers can cobble together on short notice. Some will see him as a fighter. I see him as a spoiled brat with diminished integrity and a heightened sense of entitlement. Our universities are full of them!
Djokovic, have your appeal but know this for certain: you'll be packing your bags again and soon -- persona non grata!
Iron Lad
Shameful Australia.
2020hindsights
Rob Nads
Yes there is: he isn't vaccinated. Australia doesn't want unvaccinated people entering the country endangering their people.
Exactly, so why would they allow unvaccinated people into Australia who will increase the infection rate? Common sense, really.
Rob Nads
a. It's already endemic, b. Vaccination doesnt stop infection
Chico3
Now, he's playing a match on a totally different court and it's Australia's serve.
Lindsay
So many misinformed and naive comments in this thread. Comparing Australia to China is ridiculous.
Hwe was refused entry to Australia because he is not vaccinated and could not provide a legitimate medical exemption certificate. His first appeal was granted. However, he is no seen as a kind of martyr for the anti-vax crowd by boasting he is not vaccinated and allowed into Australia. It is highly unlikely his second appeal with be favorable for him.
2020hindsights
Rob Nads
Exactly, so why would they allow unvaccinated people into Australia who will increase the infection rate?
No it isn't.
It reduces the infection rate and also the hospitalization rate.
nonu6976
It's official - he's gone.
Game, Set, Match.
nonu6976
It was unanimous as well.
nonu6976
Australian Govt 6 6 6
Novak Djokovic 0 0 0
Fighto!
Yesssssss!
Zoroto
The Djoke is on him.
Sven Asai
Who cares…He still has got much more success and money than most of the people who were involved in throwing him out. He’ll soon smiles about that while most of them remain relatively poor and have to continue to fulfill their daily slavery from 9 to five and more.