APTOPIX Australian Open Tennis Djokovic
Novak Djokovic sits in the back of car arriving at an immigration detention hotel in Melbourne, Australia Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. Djokovic was reported to be back in immigration detention Saturday after his legal challenge to avoid being deported from Australia for being unvaccinated for COVID-19 was moved to a higher court. (Channel 9 via AP)
sports

Djokovic loses deportation appeal in Australia

By ROD McGUIRK
MELBOURNE, Australia

Novak Djokovic’s hopes of playing at the Australian Open were dashed Sunday after a court dismissed the top-ranked tennis star’s appeal against a deportation order.

Three Federal Court judges upheld a decision made on Friday by the immigration minister to cancel the 34-year-old Serb’s visa on public interest grounds.

The decision likely means that Djokovic, who is not vaccinated against COVID-19, will remain in detention in Melbourne until he is deported.

A deportation order usually also includes a three-year ban on returning to Australia.

The minister cancelled the visa on the grounds that Djokovic’s presence in Australia may be a risk to the health and “good order” of the Australian public and “may be counterproductive to efforts at vaccination by others in Australia.”

Djokovic’s visa was initially cancelled on Jan 6 at Melbourne’s airport hours after he arrived to compete in the first Grand Slam of 2022.

A border official cancelled his visa after deciding Djokovic didn’t qualify for a medical exemption from Australia’s rules for unvaccinated visitors.

First of all, Australia gives him a medical exemption to have the possibility to play, and then arrest him.

Everyone was laughing that communist China is like a prison but the truth is that Australia once a prison island will always stay that way.

-11 ( +11 / -22 )

Well, I never liked Australian Open, and have no interest in going there for a trip so I don't care that much.

-7 ( +8 / -15 )

Who cares,beyond the negative energy given out?

4 ( +11 / -7 )

CCP China: "We're going to show the world what brownshirt jackboot thug tyranny looks like in the 21st century!!

Australia: "Hold my beer!"

-12 ( +11 / -23 )

Australia is a tyranny. No more major international sporting events in Australia!

-12 ( +10 / -22 )

Throw em out! Throw em out

-2 ( +7 / -9 )

An uninfected human is not a threat to society merely because you think he might catch the virus in the future.

This is pre-crime.

You're presumed guilty (infected) without evidence.

-5 ( +11 / -16 )

This may be a blessing in disguise if it means international sporting events in Australia are cancelled permanently. It's largely up to the major sponsors who are mainly in China.

-3 ( +8 / -11 )

Politicians of both parties, old and new, are responsible for the Australian draconian immigration and visa system. It a bias, racist and discriminative. Like this recent law. Having reach the percent fully vaccinated of 95% the target temporary restriction were lifted allowing non vaccinated to back to normal life, no mask on QRing. Yet non vaccinated people are not allow enter. That the law from 15 Dec. so you have 5 % of the population getting around Australia un vaccinated. Like I stated Australian Immigration system is bias and discriminative base even with this recent by law. Both political parties are responsible for this system and not opposed by the majority of Aussie bogans. I really hate to state this but this is the true face of Australia.

-4 ( +5 / -9 )

If you lie to immigration in ANY country you should expect trouble. It’s really simple.

5 ( +11 / -6 )

I don't know why he even bother. It seems to be such a hassle and waste of time. I would just pack up and go home to relax. Considered his skills and his wealth, missing one tournament won't effect him at all. There is always next year. This thing is held every year anyway. Is it really necessary to make such a big deal out of it?

5 ( +6 / -1 )

I love the thought process, Tennis match-no vaccination- lie on official forms- break the rules- questioned and suddenly Aust=China? Aust=Racist? How about calming down, laws were broken, well publicised laws. It’s called due process and it applies to all even Hollywood actors, and Tennis stars. All.

5 ( +6 / -1 )

There is always next year. 

He won't be allowed back in unvaxxed and he knows it. This is his last chance to win the AO if he is allowed to play.

6 ( +6 / -0 )

Australian draconian immigration and visa system is bias, racist and discriminative

you have no idea what you’re talking about !

In 2020, there were over 7.6 million migrants living in Australia. Nearly every single country from around the world was represented in Australia's population in 2020.

5 ( +7 / -2 )

Australians govt is bias and racist to say the least!

-8 ( +1 / -9 )

There is no public health basis for not allowing him in. It's purely political point-scoring designed to win over the vindictive Australian public who express shallow, nonsensical views.

-7 ( +4 / -11 )

No, it's not an issue of race. The govt fully intends to resume opening the floodgates to migrants from the third world ASAP in order to suppress wages and keep the ponzi economy afloat. This is purely an issue of political point-scoring. Morrison thought he was onto a winner, based on opinion polls - it's as simple as that.

-3 ( +3 / -6 )

Larr Flint

First of all, Australia gives him a medical exemption to have the possibility to play, and then arrest him.

No, he didn't get a medical exemption from Australia.

9 ( +11 / -2 )

John-San

Like this recent law. Having reach the percent fully vaccinated of 95%...

Fully vaccinated rate in Australia is 78% not 95%.

9 ( +11 / -2 )

Rob Nads

There is no public health basis for not allowing him in. 

Yes there is: he isn't vaccinated. Australia doesn't want unvaccinated people entering the country endangering their people.

5 ( +9 / -4 )

It’s baffling that the people who usually complain about athletes making statements and illegal immigration now see Djokovic as some kind of hero.

5 ( +8 / -3 )

No, he didn't get a medical exemption from Australia.

He applied for medical exemption, 2 separate medical authorities in Australia examined and granted the exemption. With it he applied for a visa and was granted the visa by the federal government. So when he arrived they arrested him...... knuckle-dragging fascists!

-5 ( +4 / -9 )

Yes there is: he isn't vaccinated. Australia doesn't want unvaccinated people entering the country endangering their people.

Please, a little common sense. There are already around 100,000 new cases being reported per day (presumably many more actual infections), so that argument is not relevant.

-3 ( +4 / -7 )

Not my own comment taken from someone else from the Age but sum up the situation well with situation and case today extremely well………..

Give us someone to loathe and we'll demand his deportation. How dare he......

We make a fuss about an unvaccinated tennis player, when 1 in 9 on our streets are not vaccinated.

We have an indigenous population with the worst health outcomes on the planet and we demand a tennis player be pushed out.

We have one of the highest contributions to climate change per capita on the planet, and still we want a tennis player pushed.

Our reef is as white as our foreign policy and still we want a freakin tennis player out.

The wealth gap in this country is beyond ridiculous, and there goes another lawyer into court to get rid of that rogue tennis player

The arts have collapsed under this government, but if only we could get rid of that tennis player.

COVID is rampant everywhere. Our rates of new infection are now higher than anywhere else. It's not our government's fault, or our lack of personal responsibility. It's that darn tennis player.

You know that as a nation we watch a lot of sport. We should all know when we are being played, and we are being played.

-5 ( +3 / -8 )

It’s baffling that the people who usually complain about athletes making statements and illegal immigration now see Djokovic as some kind of hero.

yeah why all those athletes took a stand again racism in the US, many were ready to criticize them,

now it about vaccination theyre make a tennis player a hero. LOL

5 ( +7 / -2 )

The Health Department advised that Djokovic was a “low” risk of transmitting COVID-19 and a “very low” risk of transmitting the disease at the Australian Open.

then let him play. The “science” not “the politics”.

-5 ( +5 / -10 )

It's really quite a straight forward matter.

Djokovic attempted to deceive Australian immigration authorities by endorsing a falsified visa declaration. Were any one of us to do that, we would most certainly be denied entry and subjected to removal. Individuals such as Djokovic have an even greater responsibility to demonstrate integrit. So, it's back to his dentention center and on with whatever appeal his overpriced lawyers can cobble together on short notice. Some will see him as a fighter. I see him as a spoiled brat with diminished integrity and a heightened sense of entitlement. Our universities are full of them!

Djokovic, have your appeal but know this for certain: you'll be packing your bags again and soon -- persona non grata!

7 ( +12 / -5 )

Shameful Australia.

-4 ( +7 / -11 )

Rob Nads

Yes there is: he isn't vaccinated. Australia doesn't want unvaccinated people entering the country endangering their people.

Please, a little common sense. There are already around 100,000 new cases being reported per day

Exactly, so why would they allow unvaccinated people into Australia who will increase the infection rate? Common sense, really.

5 ( +9 / -4 )

Exactly, so why would they allow unvaccinated people into Australia who will increase the infection rate?

a. It's already endemic, b. Vaccination doesnt stop infection

-8 ( +3 / -11 )

Now, he's playing a match on a totally different court and it's Australia's serve.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

So many misinformed and naive comments in this thread. Comparing Australia to China is ridiculous.

Hwe was refused entry to Australia because he is not vaccinated and could not provide a legitimate medical exemption certificate. His first appeal was granted. However, he is no seen as a kind of martyr for the anti-vax crowd by boasting he is not vaccinated and allowed into Australia. It is highly unlikely his second appeal with be favorable for him.

4 ( +8 / -4 )

Rob Nads

Exactly, so why would they allow unvaccinated people into Australia who will increase the infection rate?

a. It's already endemic,

No it isn't.

b. Vaccination doesnt stop infection

It reduces the infection rate and also the hospitalization rate.

4 ( +7 / -3 )

It's official - he's gone.

Game, Set, Match.

5 ( +5 / -0 )

It was unanimous as well.

5 ( +5 / -0 )

Australian Govt 6 6 6

Novak Djokovic 0 0 0

4 ( +5 / -1 )

Yesssssss!

2 ( +3 / -1 )

The Djoke is on him.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Who cares…He still has got much more success and money than most of the people who were involved in throwing him out. He’ll soon smiles about that while most of them remain relatively poor and have to continue to fulfill their daily slavery from 9 to five and more.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

