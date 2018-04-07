Dragons trying to identify fans filmed taunting Carp with A-bomb comments

baseball

The Chunichi Dragons are trying to identify fans who were filmed taunting the rival Hiroshima Carp club with references to the atomic bomb dropped on the city in 1945.

Kyodo News reported that a 20-second video uploaded on social media showed several men chanting "Go for it. Die. Let the atomic bomb drop on the Carp".

Hiroshima was devastated by an atomic bomb in 1945.

A Dragons official said they regret the chant and are struggling to identify the fans in the video.

"We will continue to make efforts to create an environment in which spectators can watch games with a sense of security and joy," the Dragons official said.

The Dragons made an announcement before Wednesday's game against the Yomiuri Giants urging supporters not to make similar chants.

The Carp won all three games in the series and lead Nippon Professional Baseball's Central League.

