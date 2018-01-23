Edmund, Mertens advance to semifinals at Australian Open

Britain's Kyle Edmund makes a foreman return to Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov during their quarterfinal at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne on Tuesday.

tennis

Kyle Edmund is through to the Australian Open semifinals after an upset 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 win over third-seeded Grigor Dimitrov on Tuesday.

Edmund was the only British male player in the draw when Andy Murray withdrew to have hip surgery. Now Edmund is one win away from advancing to the final and a chance to win an Australian Open title — Murray has lost five times here in the championship match.

Edmund broke Dimitrov's serve in the ninth game of the fourth set when Dimitrov netted a backhand on break point. He set up match point with an ace and then waited while a video challenge confirmed that Dimitrov's floating backhander was long.

Edmund will play either top-seeded Rafael Nadal or No. 6 Marin Cilic in the first men's semifinal on Thursday. Nadal and Cilic are set to play on Tuesday night.

In the women's draw, Elise Mertens has taken a 10-match winning streak straight into the Australian Open semifinals.

The 22-year-old Belgian player had an upset 6-4, 6-0 win over No. 4 Elina Svitolina in the first women's quarterfinal at Rod Laver Arena.

Mertens, ranked 37th, successfully defended her Hobart International title two weeks ago, and has now won five matches at Melbourne Park.

Mertens dominated, leading 5-2 in the first set. She won a 27-point rally while holding serve in the fourth game of the second set, then hit a backhand winner into the open corner to break Svitolina in the next game for a 5-0 lead.

Serving the match, Mertens clinched it on her first opportunity with a backhand winner, then threw her arms up in the air in celebration.

Svitolina, 23, could have attained the No. 1 ranking after the Australian Open if she won and other results went her way.

Mertens will play either second-seeded Caroline Wozniacki or Carla Suarez Navarro in the semis. They play their quarterfinal on Tuesday night.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.