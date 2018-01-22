Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Egyptian sumo wrestler suspected of causing traffic accident

1 Comment
TOKYO

Egyptian sumo wrestler Osunaarashi caused a traffic accident while driving a car in central Japan earlier this month, investigative sources said Sunday.

Osunaarashi, who competes in sumo's second tier, was driving with his wife in Nagano Prefecture. Sumo wrestlers are prohibited from driving by the ancient sport's governing body following past traffic accidents.

According to public broadcaster NHK, Osunaarashi was driving without a valid license, and police are set to refer the 25-year-old to prosecutors.

The wife of the wrestler had initially told police she had been behind the wheel, according to the NHK report. However, security cameras installed near the scene indicated Osunaarashi had been driving and he later admitted to it.

The Otake stable wrestler made his elite makuuchi division debut in 2013 and reached No. 1 maegashira, the sport's fifth-highest rank, in 2015.

Sumo has been rocked by several scandals in recent months, including an assault that led to the retirement of grand champion Harumafuji in November. In January, the sport's senior referee announced he would resign after he was found to have sexually harassed a teenage referee.

1 Comment
The biggest being the management rigged the "sport"... Which is always forgotten.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

