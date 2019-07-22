Emperor named Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games honorary patron

The Tokyo Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games (Tokyo 2020) on Monday announced that Emperor Naruhito has accepted the role of Honorary Patron of the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020, following a formal request submitted through the national government.

The emperor will assume the role from July 24, exactly one year before the commencement of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, and relinquish it on Sept 6, the closing day of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. He is expected to officially declare both Games open.

Tokyo 2020 President Yoshiro Mori commented, “We are deeply grateful to his majesty the emperor for assuming the role of honorary patron of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, an event that will bring together the world’s top athletes and showcase their technique and power. The Games will also provide a great opportunity to deepen the friendship and solidarity between people all over the world and for us reflect on the preciousness of peace. Tokyo 2020 also aims to continue supporting the reconstruction and revival of areas affected by the Great East Japan Earthquake and to share their progress with the world.

“His Majesty’s gracious assumption of this title is not only a great honor and source of inspiration, it will be a hugely positive force in terms of promoting the values of the Games, including peace, friendship, the support for reconstruction of disaster-hit areas, and the Paralympic movement’s message of diversity. We will continue our work to prepare for a successful Games and look forward to everyone’s support.”

