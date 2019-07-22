Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Emperor Naruhito Photo: REUTERS file
sports

Emperor named Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games honorary patron

2 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games (Tokyo 2020) on Monday announced that Emperor Naruhito has accepted the role of Honorary Patron of the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020, following a formal request submitted through the national government.

The emperor will assume the role from July 24, exactly one year before the commencement of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, and relinquish it on Sept 6, the closing day of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. He is expected to officially declare both Games open.

Tokyo 2020 President Yoshiro Mori commented, “We are deeply grateful to his majesty the emperor for assuming the role of honorary patron of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, an event that will bring together the world’s top athletes and showcase their technique and power. The Games will also provide a great opportunity to deepen the friendship and solidarity between people all over the world and for us reflect on the preciousness of peace. Tokyo 2020 also aims to continue supporting the reconstruction and revival of areas affected by the Great East Japan Earthquake and to share their progress with the world.

“His Majesty’s gracious assumption of this title is not only a great honor and source of inspiration, it will be a hugely positive force in terms of promoting the values of the Games, including peace, friendship, the support for reconstruction of disaster-hit areas, and the Paralympic movement’s message of diversity. We will continue our work to prepare for a successful Games and look forward to everyone’s support.”

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Rakuten Cup

Don't miss this chance! Get your tickets for FC Barcelona vs Chelsea FC on July 23 here.

Click Here

2 Comments
Login to comment

Not like he had much of a choice in the matter! Better him though than Abe!

2 ( +2 / -0 )

It is a good choice and like his father before him I have great confidence the Emperor would represent Japan well.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Grab a free drink while you’re in Fukuoka!

GARB LEAVES

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE

Offer

Get a free drink!

Café Etranger Narad

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy