England, Italy, Brazil win Women's World Cup openers

Nikita Parris (R) celebrates with skipper Steph Houghton after putting England in front against Scotland from the penalty spot

soccer

Nikita Parris blasted home a penalty awarded after a VAR review to set England on their way to a 2-1 win over old rivals Scotland in their opening match at the women's World Cup in Nice on Sunday.

Parris scored from the spot in the 14th minute and Ellen White added another goal for Phil Neville's side five minutes before half-time on the Cote d'Azur.

A shaken Scotland fought back in the second half, and Claire Emslie reduced the arrears with 11 minutes to go, but they could not find an equaliser.

The Lionesses will still feel they were worthy winners. Among the favorites to win this World Cup, they are now well set up to progress from Group D before facing Argentina in Le Havre on Friday and then returning here to Nice to tackle former winners Japan on June 19.

Neville -- who resembled men's manager Gareth Southgate, sporting a waistcoat on the touchline -- had warned that this would be his team's toughest fixture in the group stage.

However, at the Nice stadium where England's men lost to Iceland at Euro 2016 and which registered a crowd of just 13,188 for the occasion, Neville's team ultimately got the job done in the first half against a Scottish side playing their first ever match at the World Cup.

Shelley Kerr's team were determined to make this a contest after losing 6-0 when the sides met in their opening game at Euro 2017, and they did that, but it was ultimately to no avail.

They will protest that the early penalty decision that went against them conditioned the rest of this match, though.

Fran Kirby's cross flicked off the partially outstretched arm of Nicola Docherty inside the box. Czech referee Jana Adamkova was alerted to the possible handball by the video assistant and pointed to the spot after a review.

Parris, who recently agreed to join European champions Lyon from Manchester City, duly smashed the penalty past Lee Alexander in the Scotland goal.

Scotland had set themselves up to frustrate England, but were now left chasing the game on a warm and sticky evening. Crucially, they conceded again with half-time approaching.

Captain Rachel Corsie came to meet Kirby on the edge of the box but did not get to the ball, which fell for White to slot in.

White earlier had the ball in the net only for the offside flag to cut short her celebrations, and Beth Mead also had a goal ruled out at the start of the second half.

With Alexander excelling, Scotland ensured the final scoreline was nothing like as chastening as two years ago in the Netherlands.

Unlike in 2017, they had the experience of Arsenal's Kim Little and Jen Beattie in their line-up too, as well as lively young Chelsea forward Erin Cuthbert.

They kept playing and got a goal back in the 79th minute.

Steph Houghton's pass out from the back was intercepted, allowing Lisa Evans to set up Emslie, with the player who has spent the last two years at Manchester City forcing the ball home, but England held on.

Italy 2, Australia 1

Barbara Bonansea ensured Italy made a dramatic return to the Women's World Cup after a 20-year absence on Sunday with a stoppage-time winner that gave her team a last-gasp victory over tournament dark horses Australia.

Juventus' Bonansea popped up at the back post to head home the winner having already levelled for the dogged Italians, putting the Azzurre second in Group C, level on three points with Brazil.

"What can I say, it's incredible, and scoring with my head as well, which never happens with me," said Bonansea, who scored Italy's first two World Cup goals in two decades.

"It's so wonderful. I hope we can qualify for the knockout stage because these two goals are meant to help us do just that."

The Australians, tipped by many to have a big impact in France, had taken a first-half lead through hotshot Sam Kerr, but were sloppy at the back and allowed Bonansea to score two cheap goals.

The 27-year-old bagged her first after pouncing on Clare Polkinghorne letting the ball run away from her under no pressure, while her last-gasp winner came when a floated free-kick -- won in an attempt to run down the clock -- sailed past gawping defenders and keeper Lydia Williams.

She was even close to a hat-trick of her own. Her eighth-minute strike was ruled out for the tightest of offsides following a long check via the video assistant referee (VAR) system, the first of two Italy goals scrubbed off for offside.

Italy thought their chance to snatch the points had gone when Daniela Sabatino's slotted finish was ruled out for offside with nine minutes remaining, but Bonansea stepped up to make their return to the World Cup an ecstatic one.

The win gives Italy a great chance of sealing qualification when they take on Jamaica on Friday, although Bonansea warded against complacency.

Brazil 3, Jamaica 0

In Grenoble, Brazil's Cristiane started in place of Marta, who had not recovered from a thigh injury, and fired three goals to ensure her side didn't miss their star attacker.

The 34-year-old, collecting her 139th cap, headed in the opener after 15 minutes, scooped a rebound over the line five minutes after the break and capped her treble with a fine free-kick that curled in off the underside of the bar just past the hour.

Jamaica offered little resistance, and although their pace sometimes troubled the opposing defense, Brazil could have won by more.

Reggae Girlz goalkeeper Sydney Schneider made a string of good saves including a fine stop of Andressa's weak 38th-minute penalty.

Formiga controlled midfield in her opening appearance at a record seventh World Cup, in which she became at 41 years and 98 days the oldest woman to play in the competition.

© 2019 AFP