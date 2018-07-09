Federer, Nadal, Nishikori, Serena Williams advance to Wimbledon quarterfinals

No sweat: Roger Federer on his way to taking the first set against France's Adrian Mannarino in just 16 minutes

By Dave James

Defending champion Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal closed in on a dream Wimbledon final as the sport's two greatest players swept into the last eight on Monday.

Eight-time champion Federer needed just 16 minutes to win the opening set on his way to a 6-0, 7-5, 6-4 defeat of France's Adrian Mannarino to reach his 16th All England Club quarterfinal.

World number one Nadal, the two-time champion, reached his first quarterfinal at Wimbledon since 2011 -- when he went on to finish runner-up -- with a 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 win over Jiri Vesely of the Czech Republic.

Federer will be playing in his 53rd Grand Slam last-eight when he tackles Kevin Anderson, the eighth-seeded South African.

Top seed Federer, 36, has now won 32 consecutive sets at Wimbledon, just two behind his record set from the third round in 2005 to his title triumph in 2006. He has also held serve for 81 successive games at the tournament, a run stretching back the first set of his semi-final win against Tomas Berdych in 2017.

"It was crucial for him to stay in the match at the beginning of the second set and then it got tougher," said 20-time major winner Federer. "You always tend to play better against better players and I'm happy to be back in the second week of Wimbledon."

Federer boasts a 4-0 career record against 2017 U.S. Open runner-up Anderson, who reached the quarterfinals for the first time with a 7-6 (7/4), 7-6 (7/2), 5-7, 7-6 (7/4) win over France's Gael Monfils. Anderson is the first South African man in the Wimbledon last-eight since Wayne Ferreira in 1994.

Nadal, like Federer yet to drop a set, routed world number 93 Vesely on the eve of the Czech player's 25th birthday.

Monday's win took Nadal, 32, into a 35th Grand Slam quarterfinal.

"It was an important victory as since 2011 I have not been in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon. So it's an important moment," said Nadal, the 17-time Grand Slam champion who has made four successive quarter-finals at the majors for the first time in six years.

Next up for Nadal is either Juan Martin del Potro, the fifth seeded Argentine, or unseeded Gilles Simon of France. Del Potro was leading 7-6 (7/1), 7-6 (7/5), 5-7 when his tie with Simon was halted for the night due to darkness.

Novak Djokovic reached the quarterfinals for the 10th time with a 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 win over Russia's Karen Khachanov.

"He's got weapons, a big serve and a big forehand," said Djokovic of the world number 40. "I got a lot of first serves in, made him hit the extra ball. I served well when I needed to. "It was difficult in the last few games. It was dark so I couldn’t see the ball that well and it was very windy."

Three-time champion Djokovic, seeded 12, will next face Japan's 24th seed Kei Nishikori. It will be Djokovic's 41st appearance in a Grand Slam quarterfinal and he will start favorite against Nishikori who will be in his first last-eight at the All England Club. Former world number one Djokovic has a 13-2 winning record against the Japanese player.

Nishikori overcame a right arm injury to reach his first Wimbledon quarterfinal with a gritty 4-6, 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (12/10), 6-1 win over Latvian qualifier Ernests Gulbis. "It's always like a big war for me when I play Novak. I always enjoy playing against him," said Nishikori, who has beaten the Serb just twice in 15 meetings.

The 28-year-old Nishikori is the first Japanese man to reach the quarterfinals at Wimbledon since Shuzo Matsuoka in 1995.

American ninth seed John Isner also reached his first Wimbledon quarterfinal with a 6-4, 7-6 (10/8), 7-6 (7/4) win over Greek teenager Stefanos Tsitsipas. Isner, 33, will be playing in his first quarterfinal at the majors since the 2011 U.S. Open when he faces former Wimbledon finalist Milos Raonic.

Raonic fired 37 aces and 74 winners to defeat Mackenzie McDonald of the United States and reach the quarterfinals for the fourth time. The 27-year-old Canadian, runner-up to Andy Murray in 2016, triumphed 6-3, 6-4, 6-7 (5/7), 6-2. The 13th seed won all 20 of his service games.

In the women's draw, Serena Williams underlined her status as the Wimbledon title favorite with a 62-minute demolition of Russian qualifier Evgeniya Rodina, while Karolina Pliskova became the last top 10 seed to crash out on Monday.

Williams raced into her 13th Wimbledon quarterfinal as the seven-time champion thrashed Rodina 6-2, 6-2 in a Centre Court masterclass. Williams, who won the Wimbledon title on her last two visits in 2015 and 2016, is now on an 18-match winning streak at the All England Club.

Having missed Wimbledon last year while she prepared to have her first child in September, Serena is in pole position to win her first Grand Slam crown since becoming a mother.

On Tuesday, the 36-year-old faces Italian world number 52 Camila Giorgi, who beat Russia's Ekaterina Makarova 6-3, 6-4 to reach her first Grand Slam quarterfinal.

Asked if it was a flawless display, Serena admitted she is never satisfied. "I'm a perfectionist. I always find something wrong," she said. "It was a good win but it was tougher than the scoreline to be honest."

Giorgi, 26, had failed to get past the third round of a major since the 2013 U.S. Open. But the 26-year-old underdog isn't ruling out an epic upset against Williams.

Williams had made a tentative return to action following complications during daughter Olympia's birth, struggling in her few appearances before pulling out midway through the recent French Open with a pectoral injury.

But the 23-time major winner's blistering form and a series of shock results have paved the way for another Williams coronation at Wimbledon.

Garbine Muguruza, Maria Sharapova, Simona Halep, Petra Kvitova, Venus Williams, Caroline Wozniacki and Sloane Stephens have all been eliminated already.

Kiki Bertens took care of the last of the top 10 with a 6-3, 7-6 (7/1) victory over Czech seventh seed Pliskova. It is the first time in Wimbledon history not one of the top 10 women's seeds have reached the quarterfinals.

Bertens, who was contemplating retirement last year after losing her enthusiasm for the sport, is the first Dutch woman to reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals since Michaella Krajicek in 2007.

The 26-year-old faces German 13th seed Julia Goerges, who beat Croatian world number 55 Donna Vekic 6-3, 6-2 to seal her first Grand Slam quarterfinal berth at the 42nd attempt.

Elsewhere in fourth round action, Dominika Cibulkova launched a scathing attack on Wimbledon's officials after a line call controversy marred her 6-4, 6-1 win against Taiwan's Hsieh Su-Wei.

Cibulkova was furious when Hsieh successfully persuaded the umpire to replay a point that was initially called in the Slovakian's favour and would have given her three set points in the opening set.

Hsieh's protests to the umpire prompted the match referee to come on court to intervene as the argument lasted over seven minutes before the point was finally replayed, much to Cibulkova's disgust.

"It was ridiculous what happened there. It never happened to me in my career," Cibulkova fumed. "After she was complaining, they were talking in Chinese, whatever language. Sometimes I'm also complaining because I think it was a wrong call. But it never happened to me that the umpire changed the decision."

In her third Wimbledon quarterfinal, Cibulkova faces former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko.

Latvian 12th seed Ostapenko enjoyed a 7-6 (7/4), 6-0 win against Belarusian world number 50 Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

Former Wimbledon finalist Angelique Kerber stepped up her bid to return to the title match with a 6-3, 7-6 (7/5) win against Switzerland's Belinda Bencic. Kerber, who won the Australian and U.S. Open titles in 2016, is seeded 11th -- making her the highest ranked woman left in the draw.

Beaten by Serena in the 2016 final, Kerber takes on Russian 14th seed Daria Kasatkina, a 6-7 (6/8), 6-3, 6-2 winner against Belgian world number 47 Alison Van Uytvanck.

