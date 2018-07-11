Newsletter Signup Register / Login
soccer

Fernando Torres signs to play in J.League

TOSU

Former Spain striker Fernando Torres signed to play for Sagan Tosu in the J.League on Tuesday, dashing the hopes of Australian soccer that he might become a marquee attraction for its struggling A-League.

The 34-year-old Torres held discussions with Football Federation Australia and officials of A-League glamor club Sydney FC, raising hopes he might add some star power to the A-League which has seen flagging attendances and TV ratings.

But the former Liverpool, Chelsea, and Atletico Madrid forward announced he will be joining former Spain teammate Andres Iniesta in Japan.

Torres was one of six players on a shortlist of possible marquee stars drawn up by the FFA two months ago, which also included Iniesta and Japan's Keisuke Honda.

The A-League has a centralized $3 million fund to attract marquee players but hasn't had a truly big name since Italy's Alessandro Del Piero played for Sydney FC from 2012-14.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

