First batch of sumo wrestlers depart for London tour

Sumo wrestlers, including Aonishiki (R), await their flight to London at Tokyo's Haneda airport on Saturday.

The first batch of top-tier sumo wrestlers, including yokozuna Onosato, departed Tokyo on Saturday for London, where they will take part in the Japan Sumo Association's first overseas exhibition tour in 20 years.

"I'll fulfill my role and make it a good experience," the grand champion said at Haneda airport ahead of the first Grand Sumo Tournament to be held in the British capital since 1991.

On the prospect of giving a speech at the event in English, Onosato said, "I haven't touched it at all, so I'll give my best go at it once I get there."

The five-day tournament starting Wednesday will be hosted at the Royal Albert Hall, the same venue at which the 1991 event, won by former yokozuna Hokutoumi and current JSA President Hakkaku, was held. Hakkaku also traveled to London on Saturday.

Rising Ukrainian star Aonishiki, who occupies the fourth-highest rank of komusubi, was looking forward to the special occasion.

"I want the people overseas to know the intrigue of sumo and enjoy it," he said.

Celebrating its centennial next year, the JSA has previously staged 13 overseas tours, starting in 1965 with two events in the Soviet Union and the most recent held in Las Vegas in 2005.

Another yokozuna, Mongolian Hoshoryu, is among the elite makuuchi-division wrestlers flying on Sunday, with a total of 120 JSA members traveling over the weekend.

