 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Sumo wrestlers depart for London
Sumo wrestlers, including Aonishiki (R), await their flight to London at Tokyo's Haneda airport on Saturday. Image: Kyodo
sports

First batch of sumo wrestlers depart for London tour

1 Comment
TOKYO

The first batch of top-tier sumo wrestlers, including yokozuna Onosato, departed Tokyo on Saturday for London, where they will take part in the Japan Sumo Association's first overseas exhibition tour in 20 years.

"I'll fulfill my role and make it a good experience," the grand champion said at Haneda airport ahead of the first Grand Sumo Tournament to be held in the British capital since 1991.

On the prospect of giving a speech at the event in English, Onosato said, "I haven't touched it at all, so I'll give my best go at it once I get there."

The five-day tournament starting Wednesday will be hosted at the Royal Albert Hall, the same venue at which the 1991 event, won by former yokozuna Hokutoumi and current JSA President Hakkaku, was held. Hakkaku also traveled to London on Saturday.

Rising Ukrainian star Aonishiki, who occupies the fourth-highest rank of komusubi, was looking forward to the special occasion.

"I want the people overseas to know the intrigue of sumo and enjoy it," he said.

Celebrating its centennial next year, the JSA has previously staged 13 overseas tours, starting in 1965 with two events in the Soviet Union and the most recent held in Las Vegas in 2005.

Another yokozuna, Mongolian Hoshoryu, is among the elite makuuchi-division wrestlers flying on Sunday, with a total of 120 JSA members traveling over the weekend.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on November 11, 2025, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

Great to see! Good initiative by the JSA.

While football - and to a much lesser extent cricket - will continue to dominate the English sporting landscape, there is no reason Sumo cannot find a niche, just as other foreign sports such as UFC, NFL etc have through competing in England. Once the English public see the wrestlers compete, sumo is sure to win new fans. Hopefully, this will also boost tourism to Japan among the new English fans.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Rusutsu Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Meiho Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Naeba Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Grandeco Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kiroro Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Furano Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Tanigawadake Tenjindaira Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

10 Ways to Meet Locals in Japan Without Speaking Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Ani Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hakuba Goryu Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashimayari Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Gokase Highland Ski and Snowboard Resort

GaijinPot Travel