French Open defending champion Ostapenko, Konta, Venus out; Nishikori wins

Japan's Kei Nishikori returns the ball to France's Maxime Janvier during their first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros Stadium in Paris on Sunday.

French Open defending champion Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia has lost in the first round. The fifth-seeded Ostapenko, who upset Simona Halep in last year's final, lost 7-5, 6-3 against Kateryna Kozlova of Ukraine on Court Philippe Chatrier.

"Just amazing feeling," said Kozlova after posting her first win over a Top 30 player.

Ostapenko became only the sixth defending women's champion to lose in the opening round of her title defense at a major tournament.

Another seeded player has lost in the first round. The No. 22 Johanna Konta of Britain was handed an early exit on the red clay of the French Open, beaten 6-4, 6-3 by Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan. The British No. 1 has never won a match in Paris in four appearances in the main draw.

Venus Williams also lost on the opening day. The 2002 runner-up and ninth-seeded American lost 6-4, 7-5 to Wang Qiang of China.

Wang avenged her loss to Williams in the first round at Roland Garros last year. The 85th-ranked player was also beaten by Williams at Wimbledon a few weeks later and had never beaten Williams before Sunday.

It's the fourth time Williams has exited the French Open in the first round in 21 appearances. She also lost in the first round at the Australian Open in January.

Reigning U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens needed less than an hour to move into the second round. The 10th-seeded Stephens advanced with a 6-2, 6-0 victory over Arantxa Rus of the Netherlands.

Fourth-seeded Elina Svitolina was a point away from dropping her first set at the French Open before taking eight consecutive games and coming back to beat 68th-ranked Ajla Tomljanovic 7-5, 6-3.

In the men's draw, Japan's Kei Nishikori has made light work of his first Grand Slam match since Wimbledon last year, advancing to the second round with a 7-6 (7), 6-4, 6-3 win against wild card Maxime Janvier of France.

Nishikori, 28, is seeded 19th at Roland Garros. After appearing in 21 consecutive Grand Slam tournaments, he missed two in a row — last year's U.S. Open, then the Australian Open this January — because his right wrist was not fully recovered enough from a torn tendon.

The 2-hour, 19-minute match was Janvier's first at tour. He has never been ranked better than 228th. Nishikori has been ranked as high as No. 4.

France's Alize Cornet went through to the second round, beating 2012 runner-up Sara Errani of Italy 2-6, 6-2, 6-3.

In a clash between the youngest and oldest players in the men's draw, the youngest prevailed on remote court 7. Playing with a wild card, 19-year-old Frenchman Corentin Moutet defeated veteran Ivo Karlovic 7-6 (7), 6-2, 7-6 (5) to reach the second round.

At 39 years, 88 days, Karlovic is more than 20 years older than Moutet, one of the six teenagers in the main draw at Roland Garros.

Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of the French Open with an injured right elbow. Kyrgios was seeded 21st and would have faced Bernard Tomic in an all-Australian matchup in the first round. Kyrgios will be replaced in the singles draw by someone who lost in qualifying.

He hasn't played a singles match since April 13.

