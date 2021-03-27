Giants beat BayStars in baseball season opener

baseball

Veteran Yoshiyuki Kamei's ninth-inning pinch-hit home run lifted the Yomiuri Giants to an 8-7 opening day victory over the DeNA BayStars on Friday.

Before 9,991 fans at Tokyo Dome, Kamei blasted off against BayStars closer Kazuki Mishima to get the two-time defending Central League champs off to a good start in 2021. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Nippon Professional Baseball's games this season will not feature extra innings, so Kamei's homer prevented a ninth-inning tie.

The BayStars twice came back from three-run deficits as new second baseman Shunta Tanaka drove in six runs against his former teammates.

Plucked from Yomiuri's roster after DeNA outfielder Takayuki Kajitani signed with the Giants as a free agent, Tanaka went 3-for-4 with a sacrifice fly. He tied it 7-7 in the ninth with a two-out, two-run single.

Giants ace Tomoyuki Sugano, who stayed with the club rather than sign with a major league team over the winter, allowed three runs on eight hits and three walks over six innings.

After the BayStars tied it 3-3 in the top of the third, Giants catcher Takumi Oshiro belted a three-run homer that put the hosts in the driver's seat.

Zelous Wheeler doubled, singled, drove in two runs, walked and scored a run for the Giants.

At Tokyo's Jingu Stadium, Jerry Sands' second home run broke a 3-3 eighth-inning tie as the Hanshin Tigers beat the Yakult Swallows 4-3. Sands went 3-for-3 with a walk.

At Hiroshima's Mazda Stadium, Dayan Viciedo's two-run home run highlighted a five-run eighth inning as the Chunichi Dragons came from behind to beat the Hiroshima Carp 7-6.

At Sendai's Rakuten Seimei Park Miyagi, Rakuten Eagles right-hander Hideaki Wakui took the ball for the 10th time on opening day and retired the first eight batters he faced en route to seven scoreless innings in an 8-2 win over the Nippon Ham Fighters.

Former Eagles ace Masahiro Tanaka, who has returned to Japan this season after seven years with the New York Yankees, was scheduled to start Saturday's game. On Friday, however, the right-hander was diagnosed with a calf muscle injury that is expected to sideline him for three weeks.

At MetLife Dome outside Tokyo, the Seibu Lions scored four runs, three unearned, off Orix Buffaloes ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto to win 4-3 at home.

At Fukuoka's PayPay Dome, Kenta Imamiya and Yuki Yanagita each homered, drove in two runs and scored twice as the four-time defending Japan Series champions SoftBank Hawks whipped the Lotte Marines 8-2.

