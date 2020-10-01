Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Grand Prix Final in figure skating postponed due to pandemic

BEIJING

The Grand Prix Final in figure skating has been postponed by the International Skating Union due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The ISU made the announcement Wednesday without setting a new date for the competition, which also serves as a test event for the 2022 Winter Olympics. The final had been scheduled for Dec. 10-13 in Beijing.

All six Grand Prix series events are still on, but they are limited to skaters from the host countries or athletes training in those countries. The series begins in late October with Skate America in Las Vegas, with no fans in attendance.

Other Grand Prix competitions are in Canada, France, Japan, Russia and China.

