Newsletter Signup Register / Login
×
soccer

Guangzhou finally wins again in Asian Champions League

0 Comments
SEOUL

Big-spending Chinese club Guangzhou Evergrande finally won again in the Asian Champions League on Tuesday, beating Hong Kong team Eastern SC 6-0.

Guangzhou, coached by Luiz Felipe Scolari and champions in 2013 and 2015, moved into first place in Group G with nine points. The Chinese team opened the group with 7-0 win over Eastern SC, but played out three consecutive draws after that.

Paulinho scored twice on Tuesday, while Alan added two more and Ricardo Goulart and Yu Hanchao scored the others for Guangzhou.

In the other group match, South Korean club Suwon Bluewings missed an opportunity to progress after losing at home to Japanese team Kawasaki Frontale 1-0. Suwon will next play at Guangzhou.

Only the top two teams from each of the eight groups advance to the next round.

In Group H, Jeju United moved into second place with a 2-1 win at Jiangsu Suning. The host team from China had already qualified for the next stage with four wins from the first four games.

Former Chelsea midfielder Ramires scored for the hosts.

Adelaide United moved into third place in the group after a 3-3 draw Gamba Osaka.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Domino's offering a buy 1 get 1 free deal when you order 2 two-topping pizzas.

Ends May 14.

Domino's Pizza

View More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration