Gymnastics officials handed suspension over alleged harassment

Japan's gymnastics governing body on Monday handed two senior officials a temporary suspension over their alleged harassment of an Olympic gymnast.

The Japan Gymnastics Association said Chieko Tsukahara and her husband and association vice president Mitsuo will be suspended from their duties until an independent committee finishes investigating the allegation by 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympian Sae Miyakawa.

The governing body added that Chieko Tsukahara, who is in charge of training the women's national team, will not take part when the world championships kick off in October in Doha. It will decide her replacement in the coming days.

"It's impossible for (the Tsukaharas) to remain (on duty) when this has become such a huge problem," said Koji Gushiken, a vice president of the association along with Mitsuo, in explaining the decision.

An independent committee, consisting of five lawyers, has been formed to look into the allegation after Miyakawa said she was subjected to power harassment by the Tsukaharas.

She claimed in August that Chieko Tsukahara said she could lose her spot at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after she had initially refused to join the association's training project.

Mitsuo, one of Japan's most renowned gymnasts, won gold medals at three straight Summer Olympics starting with the 1968 Games in Mexico. He and Chieko have denied the allegation made by the 19-year-old gymnast but admitted some of their words and actions may have been inappropriate.

They have said they will consider whether to resign after seeing the outcome of the investigation. The independent committee has not provided a deadline for its finding.

The latest allegation has rocked Japan's sport circles as the country prepares to host the 2020 Tokyo Games. Japanese sport has been plagued by allegations of violence and harassment in recent months, including sumo, wrestling and American football.

