Hakuho to quit sumo over forced closure of his stable for physical abuse

Retired sumo great Hakuho will quit the ancient Japanese sport following a row over the forced closure of his wrestling stable for physical abuse, reports said Monday.
The Mongolian-born Hakuho won a record 45 tournaments before retiring in 2021 to coach wrestlers, but his stable was indefinitely shuttered in April last year when one of his proteges was accused of bullying.
Hakuho was also handed an embarrassing demotion for failing to control the behaviour of Hokuseiho, who allegedly punched his lower-ranked stablemates and stole money from them.
The future of Hakuho's stable is still unclear more than a year later, leading the 40-year-old to tender his resignation to the Japan Sumo Association, reports said.
The reports said his resignation was accepted at an extraordinary board meeting in Tokyo.
When contacted by AFP, the Japan Sumo Association declined to comment.
Hakuho, who is currently in Mongolia according to posts he has made on social media, is expected to hold a news conference next week.
Born Munkhbat Davaajargal, Hakuho moved to Japan aged 15 and made his sumo debut in 2001.
He won his first top-division title in 2006 and went on to fight at the sport's highest rank of yokozuna more times than anyone in history.© 2025 AFP
Asiaman7
Hakuho has never been a favorite of the Japan Sumo Association (JSA).
He was particularly frowned upon for beginning most bouts with a fierce slap to the opponent’s face, a legal move but one the JSA didn’t like to see performed regularly by a yokuzuna. The discontent became far more petty when the JSA criticized Hakuho for leading the spectators in “banzai sansho” (three cheers) and a "sanbon-jime" hand-clapping cheer during his victory interviews.
The Asahi Shimbun published the following in October 2021:
There is nothing wrong about debating what yokozuna should and should not do. But the problem is that many JSA critics of Hakuho trace his “unsavory” behavior to his Mongolian roots and question the qualities of foreign sumo wrestlers in general.
Even more questionable is that the Japan Sumo Association, the governing body of professional sumo, has partly sided with such arguments.
This spring, a panel of experts set up by the association, led by Masayuki Yamauchi, a professor emeritus at the University of Tokyo, made a set of proposals concerning the future of professional sumo.
Responding to the association’s request for advice on what to do to maintain and expand the traditional sumo culture, the panel criticized foreign-born wrestlers in remarks that did not name names but apparently referred mainly to Hakuho.
The panel called on foreign rikishi to transform themselves through sympathy with sumo’s history and tradition, calling the process “nyu nihon ka,” a new word that apparently means embracing and assimilating to Japanese culture and tradition.
But the panel failed to make clear what historical heritages and traditions should be protected. It also made the ridiculous argument that stablemasters need to have Japanese nationality to show they are rooted in Japan.
The panel’s recommendations have raised numerous questions, including how their arguments can be consistent with the fact that so many scandals broke out under Japanese-born stablemasters.
Negative Nancy
How sad. Sometimes the greats can walk the walk, but they can't teach how to walk the walk.
Way back when, I always prefered Asashoryu because I thought Hakuho was a little bland. However, as time went on, Hakuho proved himself as being very, very reliable and far from being a one-trick pony. He genuinely excelled in sumo, and I think he truly was worthy of being called one of the absolute greats.
I hope we don't see him getting shown up in celebrity boxing or something now his ties with the sumo have dried up.
KazukoHarmony
How many Japanese stablemasters have been demoted for the improper behavior of their youthful wrestlers?
koiwaicoffee
Yeah, because bullying is frowned upon and severely punished in every other Japanese congregation; like the police, the army, schools, sport clubs or offices.
Yubaru
They could have just as easily refused to accept the resignation and give the heya back to him.
JSA put Hakuho in an untenable position moving forward.
Once again the JSA shows how much it hates Hakuho.