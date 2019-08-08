Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Simona Halep is a Romania returns a shot to Jennifer Brady of the U.S. during round 2 of the Rogers Cup Women's tennis tournament in Toronto, Wednesday. Photo: Mark Blinch/The Canadian Press via AP
tennis

Halep edges qualifier in Rogers Cup; Osaka advances after opponent injured

TORONTO

Wimbledon champion Simona Halep of Romania beat American qualifier Jennifer Brady 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 (5) on Wednesday in the second round of the Rogers Cup on Wednesday.

The winner last year in Montreal, Halep lost a 4-0 lead in the third set when Brady won five straight games. The No. 4 Halep broke the 76th-ranked Brady for a third time in the set to go up 6-5, but the former world No. 1 was broken right back to set up the tiebreak.

"It was a very, very tough one," Halep said. "I expected it because I knew that she's going to serve big and also the forehand is big. I didn't feel 100 per cent ready for the tournament because I had a long break (after Wimbledon). But I'm really pleased with the way it was today, the fact that I fought till the end."

The 26-year-old Halep will face either Svetlana Kuznetsova or Donna Vekic in the third round.

Serena Williams played later Wednesday against Elise Mertens.

Second-ranked Naomi Osaka of Japan reached the third round when German qualifier retired because of a left abdominal injury. Osaka led 6-2 in her first match since losing in the first round at Wimbledon.

Canada's Bianca Andreescu beat Russia's Daria Kasatkina 5-7, 6-2, 7-5. On Tuesday night, the 19-year-old Andreescu beat fellow Canadian Eugenie Bouchard.

Third-ranked Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic also advanced, beating American qualifier Alison Riske 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-2

No. 16 seed Anett Kontaveit of Estonia reached the third round when Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain retired with a hip injury while trailing 7-5, 3-1. Kontaveit will face Pliskova on Thursday.

Victoria Azarenka of Belarus was eliminated, losing 7-5, 7-5 to Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine.

Ukraine's Elina Svitolina, the 2017 Rogers Cup winner, moved onto the third round with a 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 victory over Katerina Siniakova, and 2015 champion Belinda Bencic of Switzerland edged Julia Goerges 5-7, 6-3, 6-4. Bencic and Svitolina will face each other Thursday.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

