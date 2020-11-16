IOC chief Bach confident Tokyo Olympics will be safe for athletes, fans

International Olympic Committee chief Thomas Bach said Monday he is now "very, very confident" that spectators will be able to attend next year's Tokyo Olympics, as he kicked off a visit aimed at boosting momentum for the pandemic-postponed Games.
Spiralling infections and new lockdowns around the world have renewed skepticism that the massive international event will be possible if the pandemic is not under control by opening day, now scheduled for July 23, 2021.
But organizers and Japanese officials have insisted that they can hold the event, and are drawing up a raft of coronavirus countermeasures intended to make the Games safe even if the pandemic is not over.
"We are putting really a huge tool box together in which we will put all the different measures we can imagine," Bach said, after meeting Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga for talks that began with the two masked men fist-bumping for the cameras.
"Next year... we will be able to take (the) right tools out of this tool box and apply them in order to ensure safe environment for all participants in the Games. This makes us all very, very confident that we can have spectators in the Olympic stadia next year," Bach said.
The Olympic chief also pledged that the IOC would "undertake great efforts" to make sure as many participants and spectators as possible are vaccinated before arriving in Japan, if a vaccine is available by next summer.
Bach, on his first trip to Tokyo since the Games were postponed in March, is hoping to convince athletes, Japanese citizens and Olympics sponsors that the Games can be held safely next year.
Polls show a majority of Japan's public believe the Games should be postponed further, or cancelled altogether. And more than 60 percent of domestic sponsors have yet to commit to extending their contracts for another year, domestic media reported this weekend.
But there are glimmers of hope for organizers and Japanese officials, who have insisted a further delay is not on the table, and that cancellation is not being discussed.
News last week of positive results in a late-stage vaccine trial were welcomed by Tokyo 2020 officials as a "relief", though organizers cautioned that they will continue to prepare measures to hold the Games even without a vaccine.
And Tokyo this month successfully staged a four-nation gymnastics competition, its first international sporting event during the pandemic, hailed as proof the Games are possible.
In a possible preview of the restrictions Olympic athletes may face, gymnasts from the United States, China and Russia travelled on charter planes and were restricted to designated hotel floors, assigned buses and competition venues.
Athletes had to isolate themselves before coming to Japan, and test negative 72 hours before arrival. They were also tested every day after their arrival.
Spectators at the event had to wear face masks, sanitize their hands and undergo temperature checks, and were told not to shout or cheer.
A coronavirus task force grouping Japanese government officials and Olympic organizers has proposed measures including limiting athlete movement and banning cheering in venues. Final decisions on rules are not expected before next spring.
Japan's government has maintained a steadfastly upbeat position on the prospects for the Games, with Suga reiterating Monday that they would go ahead and serve "as proof that mankind overcame the virus".
"Together we can make this Olympic Games and the Olympic flame the light at the end of the tunnel that we are all in during this coronavirus crisis," added Bach.
On Tuesday afternoon, Bach met former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to present him with the Olympic Order, and also had a meeting with Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike who Koike said Tokyo will make utmost efforts to host a safe Olympics and welcome spectators from all over the world.
Later Tuesday, Bach will hold a press conference with Tokyo Games Organizing Committee President Yoshiro Mori.© 2020 AFP
Fanny Greene
no touching.
quercetum
Just not very many fans.
Matej
any fans.from yamada denki...highly likely?
why not abolish this whole circuss for sake of security of potential visitors or "fans"?
why cant use common sense?????
Aly Rustom
Just more proof of what I said yesterday: this man is a complete imbecile.
indigo
social distance please!!!!!!!!!!
factchecker
I knew he'd get away with out needing to self isolate. Talk about Animal Farm.
Monty
Let's wait and see...still 8 more months to go.
If a vaccine is safely implemented all around the world...why not?
kyronstavic
Yep. How much more proof do we need that this is pandemic theatre? Mr Bach and his ilk can scurry about the world at will without having to quarantine, while the plebs are under restrictions of various levels.
TheRat
Sure they will! Him and his family! They count!
Septim Dynasty
Shinzo Abe resigned because he knew Olympics isn't going to be a possibility. Suga should drop the mask as well.
Reckless
Can't wait! There are many tools at their disposal to control this virus and I am sure it will be a success and be ground-breaking for a new Olympic strategy.
Cricky
The only fans will be LDP supporters or workers for an LDP supporter using LDP supplied hand fans trying to look like a crowd while sweating to death, and wondering why they are there? Because an un named advertising agency needs to at least appear to have given value for money. What a wonderful world they live in.
egads man!
Can someone enlighten me if tickets were refunded or if the tickets people bought are good for next year? They really need the money from spectator tickets so they'll accept any reason to have spectators.
Reckless
Well there certainly is a lot of negativity and sour grapes here. I think about the athletes and the dedication they made to compete, and overcoming this virus in some way is very inspirational.
Bob Fosse
Because there are 7.8 billion people on the planet. If you think even half of them will be vaccinated by next summer you’re way beyond hopeful.
Local Gaijin
Japan shouldn’t welcome becoming a petri dish for the world.
Monty
@Bob Fosse
I am always optimistic and hopeful in everything...
But I don't expect 3.9 Billion people for the Olympics.
Local Gaijin
I’ve read that people in Japan are supposed to be able to get refunds. If not already, soon. I don’t know details.
Even though I’ve been in Japan for decades and have proper documentation and a Japanese phone, when I attempted to buy tickets the system told me tickets for my (outside of Japan) area were not on sale yet. I decided if they were going to be that way, it wasn’t worth the trouble of going.
Bob Fosse
Well then think about it. Those that do come will be coming from some miraculous vacuum?
Do you really need this explaining to you?
egads man!
Thanks.
kyronstavic
Nobody's being negative toward the athletes as far as I can tell. Many of them have had their training restricted and all sorts of other freedoms curtailed like the rest of us. It's people like Bach who deserve the contempt dished out - one rule for him, etc.
Zoroto
The jerk is wearing an N95 mask, meaning he's happy to give others the virus if he has it.
Monty
@Bob
Do you understand the meaning of "implement"?
When I say, if a vaccine is safely implemented means that it is already available and already given to the public.
Of course I don't know if the vaccine will be safely implemented all over the world by next year summer...therefore I said "IF" a vaccine is safely implemented.
Of course there are many vaccine deniers, so because of these people the Olympics will be at a risk.
But IF it is safely implemented...why not?