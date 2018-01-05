Newsletter Signup Register / Login
soccer

Ideguchi to play for Leeds

LONDON

Leeds United have agreed a deal to sign Japan international midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi from Gamba Osaka, the English Championship club said on Thursday.

The 21-year-old will travel to England next week for a medical with a view of completing a permanent move to Elland Road.

"As the J1 League ended in early December, it is likely that Leeds United will loan Ideguchi out to Cultural Leonesa until the end of the season should the player pass his medical," Leeds said in a statement.

Ideguchi made his debut for Japan in November 2016 and has scored twice in 10 caps.

