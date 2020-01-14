Injured badminton star Momota still in hospital after car crash

Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Wan Azizah Ismail, left, speaks to media after visiting Japanese badminton player Kento Momota who was injured in a car accident, at a hospital in Putrajaya, Malaysia, on Tuesday,

World No. 1 men's badminton player Kento Momota is expected to leave the hospital in Malaysia on Wednesday and should be able to return to practice in roughly a month, according to a representative of the medical institution where he is being treated for the injuries he sustained in a car crash earlier this week.

Siv Azhar Merican Abdullah, a department director at Putrajaya Hospital, on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur, told reporters Tuesday that Momota suffered a slight fracture to his nose in the accident, but because the injuries were not so serious, there will be "no effect" on his ability to play over the longer term.

The accident occurred just hours after Momota won the Malaysia Masters men's singles.

A van carrying the shuttler crashed into a truck on a highway on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur early Monday morning, killing the driver and injuring Momota and three other passengers. They were heading to Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

The four will remain hospitalized Tuesday night.

Asked when Momota can leave, the doctor said, "Definitely not today." But he added, "He is in good hands. Don't worry."

In a statement late Monday, the Badminton Association of Malaysia said Momota and the others were "recovering well" at a hospital, but they were being kept under close observation on the advice of doctors.

Receiving care at the hospital along with Momota are Japanese coach Yu Hirayama, Japanese trainer Akifumi Morimoto and William Thomas, a British technical adviser for the Badminton World Federation.

Momota, who missed the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics due to a suspension for illegal gambling, won 11 international meets last year and is hoping to become Japan's first Olympic badminton gold medalist in men's singles at the Tokyo Olympics this summer.

© KYODO