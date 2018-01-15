Isner, Venus Williams, Stephens out on bad day for Americans at Australian Open

John Isner continued the American misery on the opening day of the Australian Open going down 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 to Australia's Matthew Ebden

John Isner was toppled by Australian Matthew Ebden to continue the American misery on the opening day of the Australian Open on Monday.

The 16th seed, playing in his 100th Grand Slam match, bowed out 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 in just over two hours on Margaret Court Arena.

It was Isner's first defeat to Ebden in four meetings and follows the shock exits of Americans Venus Williams, U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens and last year's semifinalist CoCo Vandeweghe in the women's draw.

It is the third time 78th-ranked Ebden has reached the second round at his home major and Isner was the first top-ranked 20 player he had beaten at a Grand Slam.

"It's unbelievable," Ebden said. "I've lost to John the last two times and he's so tough to beat but I got immense positivity from the crowd and I feel great and full of energy."

Ebden, the second-highest ranked Australian behind Nick Kyrgios, will face Ukraine's Alexandr Dolgopolov in the second round.

Stephens was the first big name casualty of the Australian Open, crashing out 2-6, 7-6 (7/2), 6-2 to Zhang Shuai in an error-strewn performance.

The American extended her sorry losing streak since winning at Flushing Meadows in September to seven matches against the 34th-ranked Chinese number two, a surprise quarterfinalist in Melbourne two years ago.

Stephens came back from a long-term injury to record her US Open victory but has struggled since with form and fitness.

Things looked back on track for the woman known as "Sloane Ranger" as she raced to the first set 6-2 in 38 minutes.

But Zhang would not lie down and gradually got herself on top, winning the second set on a tiebreak for the loss of only two points.

She then scooted away to victory in an hour and 58 minutes over an increasingly frustrated Stephens.

"She's a tough player," said Zhang, who has happy memories of Margaret Court Arena -- Zhang reached the last eight there after coming through three qualifying rounds two years ago.

Seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams was knocked out in straights sets by Swiss 20-year-old Belinda Bencic.

The fifth seed and last year's finalist was shocked 6-3, 7-5 in the first round by the world number 78 in just under two hours on Rod Laver Arena.

It means for the first time since 1997 there will be no Williams sister in the second round at Melbourne Park after Serena pulled out following the birth of her daughter.

Bencic, who lost to Serena in straights sets at the same stage last year, said when she saw the draw she was prepared for another tough opener.

"I would like to have played someone easier," she admitted. "When I was a little girl watching on TV, I would never imagine I would play them."

There was no sign of the drama to come until the seventh game when former world number seven Bencic, in form again after winning the Hopman Cup warm-up team event in Perth alongside Roger Federer, broke the Williams serve.

She then had to hold off an immediate fightback from the veteran American, saving five break points in an attritional game before a passing rain shower caused a 20-minute delay as the roof on Rod Laver Arena was closed.

They resumed with Bencic serving at deuce and the Swiss then crucially reeled off the next two points for 5-3 before breaking Williams again to take the opener 6-3.

Williams departed for a bathroom break and, seemingly refreshed, struck back at the start of the second, breaking Bencic's opening service game.

But the Swiss was not to be denied and put the pressure back on the Williams serve and levelled on her third break point.

Bencic, who made her WTA Tour debut as a 14-year-old against Williams in Luxembourg in 2012, had never beaten the seven-time Grand Slam winner in four previous meetings.

And deep into the second set Williams was coming under constant pressure on her serve and, serving at 3-4 and 15-40, needing all her experience to reel off four points in row to level again.

But Bencic was not to be denied, coming from 0-30 on the Williams serve at 6-5 with the help of a ferocious backhand winner to get to match point and secured a famous victory.

