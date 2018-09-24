Italy's Donadoni in talks to coach Japan's soccer team

soccer

By Andreas Solaro

Former Italy soccer coach Roberto Donadoni is in talks to take over the Japan national team, according to reports in Italy on Sunday.

The 55-year-old former Napoli and Bologna boss has flown to Japan for talks, according to Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport.

The ex-Italian international midfielder -- who spent the bulk of his playing career with AC Milan with whom he won six Serie A and three Champions League titles -- coached Italy for two years to Euro 2008.

Donadoni has been without a club since leaving Bologna last May, after three years with the Serie A side.

Hajime Moriyasu took over as Japan coach last July after Akira Nishino, who led Japan to the last 16 at the World Cup, stepped down from the role.

Donadoni would be the second Italian to coach the Asian giants after Alberto Zaccheroni led Japan to the Asian Cup in 2011.

