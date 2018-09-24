Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Roberto Donadoni in talks with Japan say reports Photo: AFP
soccer

Italy's Donadoni in talks to coach Japan's soccer team

0 Comments
By Andreas Solaro
MILAN

Former Italy soccer coach Roberto Donadoni is in talks to take over the Japan national team, according to reports in Italy on Sunday.

The 55-year-old former Napoli and Bologna boss has flown to Japan for talks, according to Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport.

The ex-Italian international midfielder -- who spent the bulk of his playing career with AC Milan with whom he won six Serie A and three Champions League titles -- coached Italy for two years to Euro 2008.

Donadoni has been without a club since leaving Bologna last May, after three years with the Serie A side.

Hajime Moriyasu took over as Japan coach last July after Akira Nishino, who led Japan to the last 16 at the World Cup, stepped down from the role.

Donadoni would be the second Italian to coach the Asian giants after Alberto Zaccheroni led Japan to the Asian Cup in 2011.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Year to Go – don’t miss out!

Rugby World Cup 2019™ Official Hospitality packages are selling out fast, secure your place now.

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar Hiroo

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez IKSPIARI

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon