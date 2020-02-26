J.League games suspended until March 15

Japanese soccer has joined a long list of sports disrupted by the coronavirus.

Japan on Tuesday suspended its soccer league, making it the latest sporting victim of the deadly coronavirus.

All J.League and cup games were postponed until mid-March as Japan joined China and South Korea in putting domestic soccer on hold in a bid to stem the outbreak.

"J-.League made a big decision over the spread of infections of the new coronavirus," the league's chairman Mitsuru Murai told a news conference. "We have decided to postpone Levain Cup games scheduled for tomorrow and all the official games... scheduled until March 15."

On Monday, South Korea, the worst-hit country apart from China, postponed the start of the K-league season, while the Chinese Super League is also suspended.

And South Korean soccer teams FC Seoul and Ulsan Hyundai will play next week's games in the AFC Champions League, Asia's top club competition, behind closed doors.

Japan has three teams in the competition, but none of them is scheduled to play again until April.

The virus has decimated Asia's sporting calendar, with the Formula One Chinese Grand Prix and the Hong Kong Sevens rugby among the long list of postponements.

But the disruption has now spread further afield with Italy, which reported its seventh death on Monday, postponing a number of soccer matches, and playing others behind closed doors.

© 2020 AFP