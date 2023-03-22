Japan beats U.S. 3-2 to win World Baseball Classic title

Shohei Ohtani emerged from the bullpen and fanned Los Angeles Angels teammate Mike Trout for the final out in a matchup the whole baseball world wanted to see, leading Japan over the defending champion United States 3-2 Tuesday night for its first World Baseball Classic title since 2009.
Ohtani, the two-way star who has captivated fans across two continents, was voted MVP of the WBC and clutched the award against his chest.
Ohtani beat out an infield single in the seventh inning as a designated hitter before walking down the left-field line to Japan’s bullpen to warm up for his third mound appearance of the tournament.
Flashing his 100 mph heat, Ohtani walked big league batting champion Jeff McNeil to begin the ninth before getting Mookie Betts to ground into a double play.
Trout, the U.S. captain and a three-time MVP, then ended the game by striking out on a full-count breaking ball. Ohtani’s only other save was in a Japan postseason playoff game in 2016.
Ohtani batted .435 with one homer, four doubles, eight RBIs and 10 walks as Japan joined the Dominican Republic in 2013 to become the only unbeaten champions of baseball’s premier national team tournament. Ohtani, the 2021 AL MVP was 2-0 with a save and a 1.86 ERA on the mound, striking out 11 in 9 2/3 innings.
Japan went 7-0 and outscored opponents 56-18, reaching the final for the first time since winning the first two WBCs in 2006 and 2009. No other nation has won the title more than once.
Munetaka Murakami and Kazuma Okamoto homered as Japan built a 3-2 lead.
Trea Turner put the U.S. ahead in the second with his record-tying fifth home run of the tournament and Kyle Schwarber pulled the Americans within a run when he went deep in the eighth off Yu Darvish.
It was the second straight major title for the Japanese, who beat the U.S. 2-0 in Yokohama for the 2021 Olympic gold medal. Japan used top players in that tournament while the U.S. sent released major leaguers and top prospects.
Turner put the U.S. ahead in the second inning with a drive to left against Shota Imanaga (1-0), tying South Korea’s Seung Yuop Lee in 2006 for the most in a WBC. That lit up a sellout crowd of 36,098 — fans were given wristbands with colored lights that flickered.
Murakami, at 23 already a two-time Central League MVP, tied the score on the first pitch of the bottom half when Merrill Kelly (0-1) elevated a fastball. Murakami drove it at 115.1 mph into the right-field upper deck, 432 feet away.
Murakami’s game-ending double lifted Japan over Mexico 6-5 in Monday night’s semifinal and his third-inning homer off Nick Martinez put Japan ahead in the 2021 gold medal game.
Japan loaded the bases in the second on singles by Okamoto and Sosuke Genda, and a walk to Yuhei Nakamura. Lars Nootbaar, the first non-Japanese-born player to appear for the Samurai Warriors, followed with a run-scoring groundout off Aaron Loup for a 2-1 lead.
Okamoto boosted the lead in the fourth when he sent a flat slider from Kyle Freeland over the wall in left-center.
Japan was outhit 9-5 as Imanaga combined with six relievers to hold the U.S. to 0 for 7 with runners in scoring position. The 29-year-old left-hander and Shosei Togo pitched two innings each, Hiroto Takahashi, Hiromi Itoh and Taisei Ota got three outs each, with Ota escaping two-on, no-outs trouble by retiring Trout on a flyout and getting Paul Goldschmidt to ground into a double play.
Trout and Ohtani hugged behind the batting cage during pregame workouts, then held their nation’s flag while leading their teams toward home plate in single file during the introductions, Trout down the right-field line and Ohtani in left.
Several thousand fans had arrived hours early to watch Ohtani take batting practice and applauded when he hit a drive off the video board above the second deck in center.
Trout hit .296 in the tournament with one homer, seven RBIs and 12 strikeouts.
Japan gets $3 million in prize money and the U.S. $1.7 million. Half of each goes to players, the other half to the national baseball federation.© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Spitfire
Congrats to Japan.
Ohtani sure has the Midas touch.
David Brent
The TV networks demanded Ohtani v Trout at the finish, and both team managers caved in.
garypen
Good game. A "classic" way to end the Classic with an Ohtani-Trout faceoff, and big big strikeout.
I was a little bit concerned that Japan's manager was a little too quick to change pitchers. But, their pen is so deep, it all worked out.
browny1
Great Finale.
Champions vs Champions.
Listened to the last few innings on US radio.
Quite different from watching the tv here.
Commentators gave equal immense praise where due to all players, showing their deep knowledge of players and the game. No hysterics.
And Ohtani is simply The Man in baseball.
Won't see another for a long time.
Blacklabel
Great game!
tokyo-star
not interested in baseball or WBC one bit, but well done. Japanese TV is going to be tremendously boring for the next 2 weeks though
Hakman
Some snowflake moderator at JT removed this comment for being "off-topic." Not being able to take criticism is childish.
And this, Japan Today, is exactly why you & the rest of the media should stop telling us what "could" happen or what "might not" happen.
Just report what DOES happen.
Headline: Trout might not get to hit against Ohtani in WBC final
https://japantoday.com/category/sports/trout-might-not-get-to-hit-vs-ohtani-in-wbc-championship
Telling us that something might not happen, when it not only does end up happening but even ends up being the climax of the event, isn't a good journalistic look.
Interesting how you quickly closed comments to that article, by the way. Wonder why.
Mocheake
Bleeping damn
kohakuebisu
Another close game that was great entertainment. Almost scripted with "Sho time" at the end.
Lots of em will never get to win a pennant in their careers, so they should drink it all in. Even if they do win for their regular team, they won't have the whole country cheering them on as here. I could understand Ohtani saying he was sad the tournament was over.
Nice to see them do the "do-age" for Nootbar, which is probably a first for him, a bit of Japanese baseball he won't have grown up with. The Ichiro shirt with the medal (Murakami's?) almost dead center when they lifted the trophy was funny, you'd think he'd died in tragic circumstances, but it's all good (!) Whatever makes them happy!
Hiro
This was the greatest WBC ever. Last moment was so intense. Keep praying that Trout doesn't hit the ball. Ohtani threw perfect sliders. 3 times Champion!!!!!
PTownsend
Great game, Congratulations to Japan.
Time for those who've claimed Japanese baseball id equivalent to US AAA or AAAA, to accept how good Japanese players are.
Ohtani Shohei is in fact a unicorn, he stands alone, as good a baseball player as there is, maybe ever has been. At the end of his current contract he will most likely become the highest paid MLB player ever; maybe US$500,000,000./year. Perhaps a New York, Texas or California (Padres Dodgers) team will pay him that much. He deserves a better team than the Angels.
gokai_wo_maneku
Otani is a once in a generation player.
buchailldana
Amazing how the Us goes on about being the best at Baseball, Basketball and Hockey but never seem to win much.
I suppose they have their American football.
Anyway well done Japan but as people pointed out, the commentators are awful.
Aly Rustom
Same. Do not care for baseball one bit. BUT Japan did a wonderful job. The US are usually the kings of baseball, so a Japanese win is truly something to be proud of.
Well done Japan.