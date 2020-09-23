Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan to require COVID-19 tests for Olympic athletes, draft shows

4 Comments
TOKYO

Organizers of next year's delayed Olympic Games will require coronavirus tests of foreign athletes upon their arrival in Japan, draft measures released on Wednesday show.

Japanese athletes and other participants living in Japan will face the same requirements, according to the measures, which are still being discussed.

Although foreign athletes and other participants will not have to undergo a two-week quarantine period, virus tests will be required on arrival and departure, under the plan.

Organizers also propose to limit travel within Japan for athletes, who will be restricted to such places as towns hosting national delegations and training sites.

The pandemic, which has infected more than 31.3 million people and killed about 964,000 worldwide, has prompted hard questions about the viability of next year's Games, even as new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has emphasised their importance.

Japan has avoided the kind of explosive outbreak suffered by nations such as the United States, India and Brazil, with roughly 80,000 infections and about 1,500 deaths to date.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Good luck with that. If testing on arrival is adequate for athletes why does everyone else also have to quarantine. Makes no sense, either the rules apply to everyone or there is no point having them.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

I’ve got a better idea. Tell them to stay home, cancel the Olympics and keep everyone safe.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Carry on like this and nobody will want to come.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Japan's reputation is falling almost as fast as China's.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

