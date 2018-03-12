Japanese qualifier Taro Daniel ousts Djokovic in Indian Wells

tennis

By KEVORK DJANSEZIAN

Japanese qualifier Taro Daniel sent five-time tournament champion Novak Djokovic tumbling out of the Indian Wells Masters with a hard-fought 7-6 (7/3), 4-6, 6-1 victory on Sunday.

It was another snag in the return for the 30-year-old Djokovic who was playing in just his second event of 2018.

He is making a cautious return to the ATP Tour after stopping his 2017 season following Wimbledon, due to a right elbow injury.

Djokovic scrambled to win the second set but looked rusty on stadium court, making 62 unforced errors compared to 29 for Daniel.

Djokovic had four aces but overall he served poorly making four double faults and winning just 65 percent of his first-serve points.

Daniel, who is ranked 109th in the world, advanced to the third round where he will face Gael Monfils of France who outlasted American John Isner 6-7 (5/7), 7-6 (7/3), 7-5.

Earlier, Japan's Kei Nishikori said he had withdrawn from the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells through illness.

"I have been sick for over a week and tried everything I could to get better," the world number 25 was quoted as saying on the tournament's Twitter account.

The only Japanese player ever to be ranked in the world's top five, Nishikori was due to face Argentine Leonardo Mayer in the second round on Sunday. He has been replaced by lucky loser Ruben Bemelmans of Belgium.

"I'm still not strong enough to go play a match," Nishikori said. "I'm very sorry as I love this tournament."

The 28-year-old had returned to play this winter after a five-month injury layoff due to a wrist injury.

