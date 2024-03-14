Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Eddie Jones returned for a second stint as Japan head coach in January Photo: AFP
rugby union

Jones says no reason Japan can't be one of world's top four rugby teams

TOKYO

Japan rugby coach Eddie Jones is hoping for big things from Japan.

Japan is currently ranked 12th in the world, but Jones said: "There's no reason why we can't jump into the top four."

Jones returned to the Japan job after a disastrous 10-month spell in charge of his native Australia that saw them exit the World Cup at the pool stage for the first time.

His first game in charge of Japan will be in Tokyo in June against England, who he took to the World Cup final in 2019.

"The only disappointment is we're kicking off at three o'clock -- I wanted to kick off at the hottest part of the day, which is two o'clock," he said. "Unfortunately we can't do that. We're still going to have to make it hot for them."

He hopes to unearth the rugby equivalent of Shohei Ohtani, the Japanese baseball phenomenon.

"It's about how we can make young players be really ambitious in wanting to be the best player they can and create the next rugby Ohtani," he said.

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

