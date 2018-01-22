Kerber, Keys, Halep, Federer reach Australian Open quarterfinals; Osaka out

American Madison Keys serves to France's Caroline Garcia during their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne on Monday.

tennis

By JOHN PYE

Angelique Kerber remains the only Grand Slam singles winner in the Australian Open women's draw after avoiding a major upset.

For a while it appeared Kerber's progression could unravel against No. 88 Hsieh Su-wei, a former top-ranked doubles player with a double-handed grip on both sides.

But former No. 1 Kerber held her composure and finally got a succession of breaks to finish off the second set and dominate the third in a 4-6, 7-5, 6-1 victory Monday afternoon that earned her a quarterfinal spot against U.S. Open finalist Madison Keys.

With a mix of slice and chips, lobs and bunts, whippy half-volleys and wristy crosscourt ground strokes off both wings, Hsieh pushed Kerber to the extremes and unsettled her rhythm.

Former No. 1-ranked Kerber finally got a succession of breaks to take the second set and dominate the third in a 4-6, 7-5, 6-1 victory on Monday afternoon that gave her a 13th straight win in 2018.

"Credit to her. She played an unbelievable match," said Kerber, who won the Australian and U.S. Open titles and reached No. 1 in 2016. "I was feeling I was running everywhere.

"Actually, I'm really happy about how I was able to change the match and turn around and playing, then, good tennis again in important moments, especially in the third set."

Keys returned to the quarterfinals here for the first time in three years with a 6-3, 6-2 win over No. 8-seeded Caroline Garcia, and is yet to drop a set so far.

Top-seeded Simona Halep has had her troubles in Melbourne, including first-round exits in 2016 and '17 and having to rally from triple match point down to advance through the third round this time.

The two-time French Open finalist, who is also contending with a left ankle injury, beat Naomi Osaka 6-3, 6-2 to return to reach the quarterfinals here for the third time.

In the men's draw, defending champion Roger Federer reached the quarterfinals for the 14th time, accounting for Marton Fucsovics 6-4, 7-6 (3), 6-2. The 19-time major winner had never played Fucsovics but had beaten his coach — Attila Savolt — here in the second round in 2002.

Federer will renew a lengthy rivalry next against Tomas Berdych, who returned to the quarterfinals for the seventh time at Melbourne Park with a 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 win over Fabio Fognini.

American Tennys Sandgren has upset fifth-seeded Dominic Thiem 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (4), 6-7 (7), 6-3 to book a quarterfinal spot.

Sandgren, who beat 2014 Australian champion Stan Wawrinka in the second round, nearly clinched the match during the fourth-set tiebreaker, but Thiem saved a match point with a stunning down the line backhand.

Sandgren will play the winner of the fourth-round match between six-time champion Novak Djokovic and Hyeon Chung being played on Rod Laver Arena.

