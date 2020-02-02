Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan's Shingo Kunieda celebrates with his trophy after defeating Britain's Gordon Reid in the men's wheelchair final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne on Sunday. Photo: AP/Andy Wong
tennis

Kunieda, Kamiji win Australian Open wheelchair singles titles

MELBOURNE

Japanese wheelchair tennis players swept the men's and women's singles titles at the Australian Open on Sunday.

Shingo Kunieda earned his 10th singles title in Melbourne after brushing off Britain's Gordon Reid 6-4, 6-4 in the men's final, while Yui Kamiji claimed her second Australian Open women's singles title by defeating Aniek van Koot of the Netherlands, also in straight sets.

The current world No. 1 Kunieda faced a difficult challenge from the No. 7 Reid, who opened both sets by taking a lead.

After overcoming a 3-0 Reid start to claim the first set, Kunieda dropped an early serve in the second and had to battle to even it at 3-3, assisted by several unforced errors from his opponent. He then won three of the next four games to seal the match in 1 hour, 43 minutes.

kamiji.jpg
Japan's Yui Kamiji poses with her trophy after winning the women's wheelchair final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne on Sunday. Photo: AP/Andy Wong

Earlier in the day, world No. 2 Kamiji beat the No. 3 van Koot 6-2, 6-2 in the women's final, adding this year's singles title to the one she won in 2017. She fired one ace and 23 winners en route to sealing the win in 1 hour, 9 minutes.

"I'm really happy that I won the first Grand Slam of the season. I played believing that I could take control if I (played the ball) to my opponent's backhand, and I was able to continue that until the end," Kamiji said.

The 25-year-old Kamiji also won the women's doubles title in Melbourne with her British partner Jordanne Whiley. The duo defeated Dutch first seeds Diede de Groot and van Koot 6-2, 6-4 in the final on Friday.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Aichi Prefecture

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

