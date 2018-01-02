Newsletter Signup Register / Login
soccer

Man City back to winning ways with 3-1 victory over Watford

0 Comments
LONDON

Runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City returned to winning ways with a comfortable 3-1 victory over Watford on Tuesday.

After a goalless draw at Crystal Palace on Sunday ended their 18-match winning run, City, who lead second-placed Manchester United by 15 points, took 38 seconds to get in front when an unmarked Raheem Sterling turned in a low cross from Leroy Sane at the back post.

Belgian Kevin De Bruyne had a free kick tipped on to the bar and it was his low cross in the 13th minute which was turned into his own net by Watford defender Christian Kabasele to make it 2-0.

Andre Gray tested Ederson after a rare break from the visitors but City wrapped up victory in the 63rd minute when Watford keeper Heurelho Gomes fumbled a low De Bruyne cross and Sergio Aguero pounced to slot home the loose ball.

Gray got a consolation for Watford in the 82nd minute, slotting home a low cross from Andre Carillo.

Meanwhile, James McArthur and Luka Milivojevic struck to help Crystal Palace come from behind and continue their revival under Roy Hodgson as they beat Southampton 2-1.

Saints took the lead at a rainswept St Mary's when Shane Long struck his first goal since February 2017 in the 17th minute, ending his drought by smashing home Jeremy Pied's low cross from inside the area.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Holiday Campaign

Reasonable Door-To-Door Transportation From Your Home To Tokyo's Airports

MK TAXI

View More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Win a ¥3000 Dinner in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Beaches

Inamuragasaki Beach

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Purchase food/drink tax free!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 1

GaijinPot Blog

A Year in Japan Through Emoji

GaijinPot Blog

Change Your Luck for the Better with the Power of Omamori

GaijinPot Blog

Festivals

Kishiwada Danjiri Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Events

This Week in Japan Jan. 1-7, 2018

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

Offer

Buy 3 get 1 free!

BARKT

Lifestyle

Yearly Horoscope: Stars Over Tokyo 2018

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free 1/2 pint for first timers!

What the Dickens!