Man City back to winning ways with 3-1 victory over Watford

Runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City returned to winning ways with a comfortable 3-1 victory over Watford on Tuesday.

After a goalless draw at Crystal Palace on Sunday ended their 18-match winning run, City, who lead second-placed Manchester United by 15 points, took 38 seconds to get in front when an unmarked Raheem Sterling turned in a low cross from Leroy Sane at the back post.

Belgian Kevin De Bruyne had a free kick tipped on to the bar and it was his low cross in the 13th minute which was turned into his own net by Watford defender Christian Kabasele to make it 2-0.

Andre Gray tested Ederson after a rare break from the visitors but City wrapped up victory in the 63rd minute when Watford keeper Heurelho Gomes fumbled a low De Bruyne cross and Sergio Aguero pounced to slot home the loose ball.

Gray got a consolation for Watford in the 82nd minute, slotting home a low cross from Andre Carillo.

Meanwhile, James McArthur and Luka Milivojevic struck to help Crystal Palace come from behind and continue their revival under Roy Hodgson as they beat Southampton 2-1.

Saints took the lead at a rainswept St Mary's when Shane Long struck his first goal since February 2017 in the 17th minute, ending his drought by smashing home Jeremy Pied's low cross from inside the area.

