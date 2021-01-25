Man United compounds Liverpool's woes with victory in FA Cup

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes, right, celebrates scoring his side's third goal during the English FA Cup 4th round soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. (Martin Rickett/Pool via AP)

By ROB HARRIS

A scream from Andy Robertson was a forlorn attempt to distract Mason Greenwood beginning Manchester United's comeback. The defender won't be the only one shrieking at Liverpool after going out of the FA Cup.

Not that everything went wrong for Liverpool at Old Trafford, with Mohamed Salah scoring twice. The Liverpool striker's opener was canceled out by Greenwood and he leveled after Marcus Rashford put United in front. But Bruno Fernandes bent in a free kick in the 78th minute to send United into the fifth round with a 3-2 victory on Sunday.

“If you win a game there are negatives, if you lose a game too but I saw the boys really, really wanted it," Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp said. "We had problems on the counterattack. It was intense, but there were positives.”

Losing, though, compounded a miserable 70 hours that also saw Liverpool beaten at home by Burnley on Thursday in a further blow to its title defense. It was a 0-0 draw with United a week ago that helped United stay top of the league.

The excitement lacking in the Anfield league encounter was on show a week later at a freezing Old Trafford with the highest scoring match between these fiercest of English rivals since 2010.

United was joined by Chelsea, Leicester and Burnley on Sunday in advancing to the round of 16 where it will play West Ham next month.

Liverpool has gone 483 minutes without a league goal but remembered where the net is in the cup. Roberto Firmino thread a pass to Salah who lifted a shot over Dean Henderson from close range in the 18th minute.

But the lead lasted only six minutes. Paul Pogba’s tackle gained possession, Donny van de Beek released Rashford on the left flank by the halfway line and a diagonal pass landed perfectly at the feet of Greenwood.

The favor was returned three minutes into the second half.

Greenwood played in Rashford through the center and and the striker placed the ball in bottom corner for his 15th goal in all competitions this season.

But United was made to pay for its slackness.

A sideways pass from Edinson Cavani was too casual and was intercepted by James Milner. After passing to Firmino on the left of the penalty area, Milner was inside the box as the return pass came across. But Milner’s stepover let the ball roll through to Salah who squeezed a shot through Henderson’s legs.

The introduction of Fernandes was transformative — as so often since he arrived a year ago. Presented with a chance to grab a winner from a free kick, the Portugal midfielder seized it, bending the ball around the wall into the net.

CHELSEA ADVANCES

In snowy conditions at Stamford Bridge, Tammy Abraham scored a hat trick as Chelsea beat Luton 3-1 — the first two coming in a seven-minute span in the first half.

There was a rare start these days for Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga but familiar error, which allowed Jordan Clark's shot to go through him. But Abraham struck again in the 74th minute to ease Chelsea's anxieties to take his season tally to 11.

Not even a cup game could help Timo Werner find the net again. The German missed a late penalty to leave him with only one goal in two months, which came in the previous round.

Only the cup run is going well for Chelsea at the start of 2021, with Frank Lampard's side losing five of its last eight Premier League games.

LEICESTER COMEBACK

Brentford, which beat four Premier League teams on its run to the League Cup semifinals, threatened another shock when it took the lead through Mads Bech Sorensen’s sixth-minute goal against Leicester.

But Leicester turned it around within six minutes at the start of the second half. James Maddison weaved through the Brentford defense to the edge of the area before teeing up Cengiz Under, who powerfully fired in the equalizer.

Youri Tielemans was tripped in the area by Tariqe Fosu and the Belgium midfielder netted from the penalty spot. Maddison killed it off in the 71st minute when he tapped in the rebound after Harvey Barnes’ shot was saved.

BURNLEY ADVANCES

Jay Rodriguez struck twice for Burnley in a 3-0 win at Fulham — the 31-year-old striker's first goals since July.

With just under 10 minutes left on the clock, Rodriguez turned provider for Kevin Long for the third.

