Mascots chosen by children for Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Paralympics unveiled

Tokyo on Wednesday unveiled its long-awaited mascots for the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games: futuristic blue-checked, doe-eyed characters with pointy ears and "special powers" that were picked by schoolchildren across mascot-mad Japan.
The mascot, which will be named in the summer, was selected by children at 16,769 elementary schools across the country from a shortlist of three competitors instantly recognizable as "made in Japan."
The kids picked option "A", which, according to the Tokyo 2020 organizers, has a "strong sense of justice and is very athletic."
Helpfully, it has a magical power that enables it "to move anywhere instantaneously."
Its Paralympic counterpart sports pink checks derived from Japan's famous cherry blossom and is "usually calm, however, it gets very powerful when needed".
Its magic power: "It can talk with stones and the wind. It can also move things by just looking at them".
The pair received 109,041 votes, more than the other two design sets combined.
Mascots are massive in Japan, the land of Hello Kitty and Pokemon, and there are literally thousands representing everything from small communities to prisons.
Known in Japanese as yuru-kyara or "laid-back characters", mascots can also be major money-spinners.
The pot-bellied, red-cheeked bear known as Kumamon -- created in 2010 to promote Japan's southern Kumamoto region -- raked in $8.8 million last year for local businesses selling branded products.
Social media reaction was mixed with one user describing the winners as "very Japanese and very cute". But others said they wanted something "more round" and more "huggable."
"School children, really? Should be B or C," tweeted one user under the handle @shougodesu_.
Several users pointed out that the futuristic-looking mascots chosen appealed more to children whereas adults preferred the softer and more traditional options.
The Tokyo 2020 mascots will hope to replicate the success of Soohorang, the cuddly stuffed tiger from the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang handed out to athletes on the podium.
More than 100,000 stuffed dolls (Soohorang and Paralympic mascot Banbdabi) were sold over the past year, Pyeongchang organizers said.
Soohorang sparked an inadvertent social media frenzy after a volunteer dressed up as the tiger got stuck in a doorway, needing a helper to push him through.
The 2016 Rio Olympics had a yellow feline animal representing Brazil's rich fauna and wildlife named Vinicius after music great Vinicius de Moraes.
The Paralympic mascot, a predominantly blue and green figure whose head was covered with leaves to represent Brazil's rich vegetation, was named Tom after musician Tom Jobim.
Brazil netted $300 million in profits from licensing intellectual property from the 2016 Games, according to the International Olympic Committee (IOC).
But Wenlock and Mandeville, the widely mocked mascots of the 2012 London Games, proved far from Olympic gold.
The one-eyed characters were dubbed "bizarre" and "creepy" by some, reportedly sending shares in their manufacturer down by more than a third.
The Rugby World Cup, which takes place in Japan next year, has already unveiled a pair of pot-bellied lions as its mascots.
With luxurious manes, short horns and faces that appear to be shaped like rugby balls, mascots "Ren" and "G" are inspired by "shishi," the mythical lion-like figure that features in Japan's new year celebrations and kabuki theater.
Organizers turned to children to select the mascot, hoping to avoid a repeat of the bungled roll-out of the official Olympic logo, which ended up having to be scrapped following accusations of plagiarism.
It was deemed to be too similar to the logo of a Belgian theater and a separate Spanish design.
Designer Ryo Taniguchi, from Fukuoka Prefecture, seemed overwhelmed at the decision.
"Thank you. My mind is going absolutely blank. I don't know what to say, " he said when the decision was announced at the ceremony. "I want to tell this to my lovely wife."© 2018 AFP
theeastisred
Not at all bad. And nice that children chose them.
ClippetyClop
Surprisingly not as awful as I'd expected. Looks like a Transformer combining a tulip and a chess board.
Ganbare Japan!
Outstanding design! Usually olympic mascots are ugly and forgettable, but Japan kids have got this spot on! Boy mascot should be called Ninja-Kun, Girl mascot should be called Sakura-Chan. They will be super popular with foreigners who visit, and mascot sales will help fund the olympics.Cant wait to buy the mascots and for 2020!
smithinjapan
ganbare Japan: "Outstanding design! Usually olympic mascots are ugly and forgettable, but Japan kids have got this spot on!"
Okay... I figured you were joking around on another thread the other day, and now it's confirmed. You're right that they are not that forgettable, but that is unfortunate in this case, not good. And it IS good that the kids have chosen, but you have to remember that that is how it will be seen -- the choice of children (as in Japan). It'll go something like this:
Person 1: Who the heck's idea was THIS?
Person 2: The government's. Chosen by children.
Person 1: You said it!
"Boy mascot should be called Ninja-Kun, Girl mascot should be called Sakura-Chan."
Yeah, because they colours don't already enforce old-fashioned gender stereotypes enough. How about "Brave-Samurai Yamato-kun!" and "Flowery, Delicate Sakura-chan"? Only a slight step beyond what you're suggesting.
"They will be super popular with foreigners who visit"
As an oddity.
garypen
Good choice. They are definitely the least horrible of the three horrible choices.
lucabrasi
Mascotty McMascotface
smartacus
I like them. I think all mascots look strange at first, and even longer. I never could figure out the mascots for the London and Rio Olympics. We'll get used to these.
lucabrasi
There were mascots at Rio and London?
I’m obviously not in the target market....
kohakuebisu
The London ones looked like bottle openers. However, that is still better than what a lot of people thought the London logo looked like....
If the idea is to promote Japan and sell merchandise like crazy to pay for the games, I'd have had a Yayoi Kusama dotty pumpkin on legs. Her shows are incredibly popular.
dcog9065
Yeah they look good, far better than some of the other choices
haloerika
Looks like Pokemons
kwatt
Wonder why they need such funny mascots for the games? They really seem very unnecessary. Probably mascots should be a few athletes who got medals in the past. As a result make athletes good luck.
Toasted Heretic
Or, as some saw it, members of The Simpsons doing unspeakable things to each other. Brrrr!
Anyways, good choice for 2020 and well done to the kids.
Disillusioned
Chosen by kids for kids.
M3M3M3
I'm not changing my avatar.
In every poll of adults I saw (including the one on this site) option C won every time, but the kids seemed to hate it. Let's see if the parents (with jobs and incomes) open up their wallets to buy the option A merchandise.
M3M3M3
Here is the poll Japan Today did showing the other options. (Before people go altering the results, at the time of posting it's 39% Option C, 35% Option A, 26% Option B.)
https://japantoday.com/category/poll/Which-set-of-designs-for-the-2020-Tokyo-Olympics-and-Paralympics-gets-your-vote-
M3M3M3
Seems like the direct link won't work. It's the poll done on Dec 11 2017.
https://japantoday.com/category/poll?page=2
Fendy
These characters have an incredibly high potential to become toys for MCDonalds Happy Meal Sets at some stage of their promotion. How exciting.
DaDude
I guarantee there are some parents scheming to take those fans away from their kids to sell on Yahoo Auction or Mercari.
Dango bong
who was waiting for them?
oldman_13
Love it, fits the anime theme well.