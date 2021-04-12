Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Hideki Matsuyama, of Japan, watches his tee shot on the third hole during the final round of the Masters golf tournament on Sunday in Augusta, Ga. Photo: AP/David J Phillip
golf

Matsuyama in sight of historic Masters victory with 5-stroke lead

1 Comment
AUGUSTA, Ga

A rarity for Hideki Matsuyama.

A bogey

The Masters leader made 4 after driving into a bunker behind the green at No. 12, leading to just his second bogey in the last 32 holes on Sunday.

But Matsuyama still has a commanding five-stroke lead over three players: Will Zalatoris, Jordan Spieth and Xander Schauffele.

Zalatoris briefly got as close as one stroke early in the round, but the 24-year-old Masters rookie has missed several short putts to spoil his hopes of making a run at the green jacket.

A five-time winner on the PGA Tour, the 29-year-old Matsuyama is trying to become the first male player from Japan to capture one of golf’s major championships.

Editor: Story will be updated shortly.

© 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
After he wins this, we know who will be lighting the Olympic flame this summer.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

“If Hideki wins, I bet he’ll light the Olympic flame.” — CBS Masters announcer Ian Baker-Finch

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Four holes to go. Fingers crossed! He makes history if he holds on.

The Masters is probably the hardest Major to win. The others can be fluked by an also-ran when conditions are poor or the course is badly set up.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

