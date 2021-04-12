Matsuyama in sight of historic Masters victory with 5-stroke lead

A rarity for Hideki Matsuyama.
A bogey
The Masters leader made 4 after driving into a bunker behind the green at No. 12, leading to just his second bogey in the last 32 holes on Sunday.
But Matsuyama still has a commanding five-stroke lead over three players: Will Zalatoris, Jordan Spieth and Xander Schauffele.
Zalatoris briefly got as close as one stroke early in the round, but the 24-year-old Masters rookie has missed several short putts to spoil his hopes of making a run at the green jacket.
A five-time winner on the PGA Tour, the 29-year-old Matsuyama is trying to become the first male player from Japan to capture one of golf’s major championships.
Editor: Story will be updated shortly.
1 Comment
shirokuma
After he wins this, we know who will be lighting the Olympic flame this summer.
Asiaman7
“If Hideki wins, I bet he’ll light the Olympic flame.” — CBS Masters announcer Ian Baker-Finch
kohakuebisu
Four holes to go. Fingers crossed! He makes history if he holds on.
The Masters is probably the hardest Major to win. The others can be fluked by an also-ran when conditions are poor or the course is badly set up.