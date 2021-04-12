Matsuyama makes history by winning Masters

Hideki Matsuyama has made history as the first male golfer from Japan to win a major championship.
Matsuyama held on after knocking one in the water at the 15th, shooting a 1-over 73 to win the Masters by one stroke.
A five-time winner on the PGA Tour, Matsuyama took control of the tournament with a brilliant 65 on Saturday, doing his best work after a rain delay.
Xander Schauffele closed within two strokes after Matsuyama made bogey at No. 15. But Schauffele put one in the water at the 16th and took the first triple-bogey of his major championship career.
That cleared the way for Matsuyama to claim the green jacket. He made a bogey at No 18 but that was enough to hold off Masters rookie Will Zalatoris, who stamped himself as a future star with a 9-under 279.
Matsuyama was one shot better at 278.
shirokuma
After he wins this, we know who will be lighting the Olympic flame this summer.
Asiaman7
“If Hideki wins, I bet he’ll light the Olympic flame.” — CBS Masters announcer Ian Baker-Finch
kohakuebisu
Four holes to go. Fingers crossed! He makes history if he holds on.
The Masters is probably the hardest Major to win. The others can be fluked by an also-ran when conditions are poor or the course is badly set up.
shirokuma
Maybe Tsubasa Kajitani can join him.
Fighto!
Go go Matsuyama-san! Bring it home to Japan! 126 million people holding their breath right now...
Happy Day
Congratulations, Hideki!
Fighto!
Yeeeeeesssssss! Well done, Matsuyama-san! Dominant performance. First Asian-born Major winner, hopefully many, many more to come.
Party time in Japan today!
syzyguy
gonna have to be careful of the oyajis on the train platforms swinging their imaginary golf clubs extra hard today...
Starbucks
Woohoo that was nerve wracking. Deserving champion. Looks great in green.
marcels
Just made history well done first Japanese player to win a major and second asian born to do so thoroughly deserved
zichi
Congratualtions to him. A great win.
Asiaman7
“I owe a deep debt of gratitude to the members of Augusta National, because I wouldn’t be here without them.” — Matsuyama recognizing the impact of the Masters Tournament Foundation, a charitable extension of the tournament that invests in development programs worldwide