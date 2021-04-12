Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Hideki Matsuyama reacts after winning the Masters golf tournament Sunday in Augusta, Ga. Photo: AP/Matt Slocum
golf

Matsuyama makes history by winning Masters

8 Comments
AUGUSTA, Ga

Hideki Matsuyama has made history as the first male golfer from Japan to win a major championship.

Matsuyama held on after knocking one in the water at the 15th, shooting a 1-over 73 to win the Masters by one stroke.

A five-time winner on the PGA Tour, Matsuyama took control of the tournament with a brilliant 65 on Saturday, doing his best work after a rain delay.

Xander Schauffele closed within two strokes after Matsuyama made bogey at No. 15. But Schauffele put one in the water at the 16th and took the first triple-bogey of his major championship career.

That cleared the way for Matsuyama to claim the green jacket. He made a bogey at No 18 but that was enough to hold off Masters rookie Will Zalatoris, who stamped himself as a future star with a 9-under 279.

Matsuyama was one shot better at 278.

© 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

8 Comments
Login to comment

After he wins this, we know who will be lighting the Olympic flame this summer.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

“If Hideki wins, I bet he’ll light the Olympic flame.” — CBS Masters announcer Ian Baker-Finch

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Four holes to go. Fingers crossed! He makes history if he holds on.

The Masters is probably the hardest Major to win. The others can be fluked by an also-ran when conditions are poor or the course is badly set up.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Maybe Tsubasa Kajitani can join him.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Go go Matsuyama-san! Bring it home to Japan! 126 million people holding their breath right now...

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Congratulations, Hideki!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Yeeeeeesssssss! Well done, Matsuyama-san! Dominant performance. First Asian-born Major winner, hopefully many, many more to come.

Party time in Japan today!

0 ( +1 / -1 )

gonna have to be careful of the oyajis on the train platforms swinging their imaginary golf clubs extra hard today...

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Woohoo that was nerve wracking. Deserving champion. Looks great in green.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Just made history well done first Japanese player to win a major and second asian born to do so thoroughly deserved

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Congratualtions to him. A great win.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

“I owe a deep debt of gratitude to the members of Augusta National, because I wouldn’t be here without them.” ﻿— Matsuyama recognizing the impact of the Masters Tournament Foundation, a charitable extension of the tournament that invests in development programs worldwide

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog